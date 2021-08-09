Top Vacation Ideas for Labor Day 2021

Destin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Labor Day holiday signifies the end of summer. It is the holiday that pays tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers, yet it is often the least-traveled holiday period of the year according to American Automobile Association (AAA). As the nation comes back from the pandemic, American workers are traveling again to outdoor destinations, including beaches, mountains, and state parks. For those considering a Labor Day beach getaway, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, a premier vacation rental company in Destin, Florida, is offering reduced rental rates along with complimentary activities and discounts to area attractions. The Destin vacation rentals can be paired with a variety of activities to create a custom Labor Day vacation depending on each traveler’s interests.

“Our guests have told us that they don’t want the summer to end and a Labor Day beach vacation is a timeless tradition,” said Jeanne Dailey, Newman-Dailey’s founder and CEO. “In fact, over the last 36 years of welcoming families to the beach, our team has narrowed in on the most popular activities for Labor Day vacations to the Destin area.”

Eco-travelers seeking an environmentally responsible Labor Day vacation will delight in the offerings of Scenic Highway 30-A which include three state parks and a state forest. One of the best places to stay is Sanctuary at Redfish. Located along Highway 30-A, the resort overlooks a nature preserve along with a rare coastal dune lake. With eco-friendly, recreational opportunities within the coastal dune lake, at the beach, as well as biking the 30-A paved bike path and hiking within the nearby Grayton Beach State Park, the resort is a nature lovers paradise. Guests can lessen their traveler footprint by holding a coastal clean-up along the beaches and helping fill in holes along the beach to preserve the sea turtle nesting habitat. Guests can also partner with 30A Sea Life Discovery Center or participate in the Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance’s OYSTER shell recycling program by eating oysters at participating Destin restaurants.

Travelers who consider themselves “foodies” will find a path to happiness with an Emerald Coast Culinary Labor Day vacation. With a local focus on infusing fresh local ingredients and produce as well as celebrating the abundance of fresh seafood from the Gulf, Northwest Florida is a culinary traveler’s dream. From Gulf to table, diners are treated to a wide variety of preparations for the day’s fresh catch. From gourmet grill cheese prepared in an airstream trailer to fresh grouper sandwiches and oysters at Shunk Gulley to famous Grits A Yaya (shrimp and grits) at Great Southern Café, South Walton and Destin are ready to impress even the most discerning palate.

For the vacationer who yearns for adventure, Northwest Florida offers many options for exciting outdoor adventures and watersports for Labor Day. From common watersports including jet-skiing, parasailing sailing and stand-up paddleboarding to the newest sport, hydroflight in which participants fly high above the water through a water-propelled jet pack, there is no shortage of adventurous activities. With the addition of artificial reefs offshore, diving and snorkeling adventures have grown in popularity. In addition, Destin is home to the world’s luckiest fishing village, and chartered fishing boats are ready to take anglers out for a day of fishing and fun in the Gulf of Mexico or Choctawhatchee Bay.

For those that prefer art and cultural activities, a Cultural Labor Day vacation may be the perfect reward after a year of hard work. During Labor Day Weekend, Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort hosts Perfect Hues: Baytowne Art & Food Fest. From 5-10 p.m. each evening, art lovers are invited to stroll through the streets of the Village of Baytowne Wharf and browse a variety of artwork from local and regional artists, savor bites from some of the area’s best restaurants and food trucks and enjoy live music from some of the most popular local and regional bands. In addition, visitors to the area can take an art tour, stopping at a diverse mix of local art galleries and artist workshops that are abundant in South Walton and Destin, Florida. In addition, South Walton has a new attraction for divers—the Underwater Museum of Art. As North America’s first underwater permanent sculpture exhibit, the underwater museum features metal creations artwork from some of the most talented regional artists. For those who want a special art souvenir, Mary Hong’s Shard Shop invites all ages to sign up for a workshop and create their own one-of-a-kind piece with shards of recycled glass.

With a diverse collection of beach neighborhoods, South Walton and Destin offer many lodging options. As one of the longest operating vacation rental companies in Destin, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties features a large selection of vacation rental homes and condominiums. In addition to the reduced rates, each Newman-Dailey rental includes a virtual gift card good toward free adult admission to parasailing, a dolphin cruise, snorkeling excursion, and more. As the holiday approaches, travelers are seeking vacation ideas and the local team at Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is ready to assist travelers in creating a custom Labor Day vacation that appeals to their interests. Learn more at DestinVacation.com or call 1-800-225-7652.

