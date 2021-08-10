Vishay Reports Results for Second Quarter 2021

| Source: Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Malvern, Pennsylvania, UNITED STATES

  • Revenues Q2 of $819 million.
  • Gross margin Q2 of 28.0%.
  • Operating margin Q2 of 15.3%.
  • EPS Q2 of $0.64; adjusted EPS of $0.61.
  • Free Cash for the trailing 12 months Q2 of $230 million.
  • Guidance Q3 2021 for revenues of $810 to $850 million and at a gross margin of 28.3% plus/minus 50 basis points at Q2 exchange rates.

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive components, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter and six fiscal months ended July 3, 2021.

Revenues for the fiscal quarter ended July 3, 2021 were $819.1 million, compared to $764.6 million for the fiscal quarter ended April 3, 2021, and $581.7 million for the fiscal quarter ended July 4, 2020. Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders for the fiscal quarter ended July 3, 2021 were $93.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $71.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share for the fiscal quarter ended April 3, 2021, and $24.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share for the fiscal quarter ended July 4, 2020.

As summarized on the attached reconciliation schedule, all periods presented include items affecting comparability. Adjusted earnings per diluted share, which exclude certain items net of tax and the unusual tax items, were $0.61, $0.46, and $0.18 for the fiscal quarters ended July 3, 2021, April 3, 2021, and July 4, 2020, respectively.

Commenting on results for the second quarter 2021, Dr. Gerald Paul, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “In the second quarter of 2021, the steep upturn of our business that began in October of last year continued unbroken. Sales at this time are limited by our capacity. Inventory turns of Vishay’s products at distribution increased again in all regions compared to the previous quarter. Sales to the industrial markets reached record levels.”

Commenting on the outlook Dr. Paul stated, “For the third quarter 2021 we guide for revenues in the range of $810 to $850 million at a gross margin of 28.3% plus/minus 50 basis points at the exchange rates of Q2 2021.”

A conference call to discuss Vishay’s second quarter financial results is scheduled for Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The dial-in number for the conference call is 877-589-6174 (+1 706-643-1406, if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the access code is 6716307.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com.

There will be a replay of the conference call available from 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, through 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. The telephone number for the replay is 855-859-2056 (+1 404-537-3406, if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the access code is 6716307.

About Vishay

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including adjusted net earnings; adjusted earnings per share; adjusted gross margin; adjusted operating margin; free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA; and adjusted EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, free cash, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that such measures are meaningful to investors because they provide insight with respect to intrinsic operating results of the Company. Although the terms "free cash" and "EBITDA" are not defined in GAAP, the measures are derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. Reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net earnings represent significant charges or credits that are important to understanding the Company's intrinsic operations. Reconciling items to calculate adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin and adjusted EBITDA represent those same items used in computing adjusted net earnings, as relevant. Furthermore, the presented calculation of adjusted EBITDA is substantially similar to, but not identical to, a measure used in the calculation of financial ratios required for covenant compliance under Vishay's revolving credit facility. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in the Company's financial statements presented in its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports presented on Forms 10-Q.

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including statements with respect to forecasted revenues, margins, inventories, product demand, anticipated areas of growth, market segment performance, capital expenditures, and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "intend," "could," "should," or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand because of COVID-19; delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The DNA of tech ™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Contact:
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Peter Henrici
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
+1-610-644-1300


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Summary of Operations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) 
 
 July 3, 2021 Fiscal quarters ended
April 3, 2021		 July 4, 2020
Net revenues$819,120  $764,632  $581,717 
Costs of products sold* 589,848   561,683   451,047 
Gross profit 229,272   202,949   130,670 
Gross margin 28.0%  26.5%  22.5%
Selling, general, and administrative expenses* 103,900   105,685   89,127 
Restructuring and severance costs -   -   743 
Operating income 125,372   97,264   40,800 
Operating margin 15.3%  12.7%  7.0%
Other income (expense):     
Interest expense (4,443)  (4,376)  (8,430)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt -   -   (1,146)
Other (3,749)  (5,731)  (1,484)
Total other income (expense) - net (8,192)  (10,107)  (11,060)
Income before taxes 117,180   87,157   29,740 
Income tax expense 23,799   15,514   4,845 
Net earnings 93,381   71,643   24,895 
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 189   208   242 
Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders$93,192  $71,435  $24,653 
Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders$0.64  $0.49  $0.17 
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders$0.64  $0.49  $0.17 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 145,017   144,968   144,846 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 145,445   145,463   145,170 
Cash dividends per share$0.095  $0.095  $0.095 
            
* The fiscal quarter ended July 4, 2020 includes incremental costs of products sold and selling, general, and administrative expenses (benefits) separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $923 and $(747), respectively.



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. 
Summary of Operations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 Six fiscal months ended
 July 3, 2021  July 4, 2020
Net revenues$1,583,752  $1,194,558 
Costs of products sold* 1,151,531   916,648 
Gross profit 432,221   277,910 
Gross margin 27.3%  23.3%
Selling, general, and administrative expenses* 209,585   188,959 
Restructuring and severance costs -   743 
Operating income 222,636   88,208 
Operating margin 14.1%  7.4%
Other income (expense):       
Interest expense (8,819)  (16,982)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt -   (4,066)
Other (9,480)  (1,286)
Total other income (expense) - net (18,299)  (22,334)
Income before taxes 204,337   65,874 
Income tax expense 39,313   13,595 
Net earnings 165,024   52,279 
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 397   407 
Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders$164,627  $51,872 
Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders$1.14  $0.36 
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders$1.13  $0.36 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 144,992   144,818 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 145,453   145,232 
Cash dividends per share$0.19  $0.19 
        
* The six fiscal months ended July 4, 2020 includes incremental costs of products sold and selling, general, and administrative expenses (benefits) separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $4,053 and $(430), respectively.



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
 
 July 3, 2021 December 31, 2020
 (Unaudited)   
Assets     
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents$726,759  $619,874 
Short-term investments129,035  158,476 
Accounts receivable, net398,651  338,632 
Inventories:     
Finished goods144,993  120,792 
Work in process218,414  201,259 
Raw materials144,472  126,200 
Total inventories507,879  448,251 
      
Prepaid expenses and other current assets149,346  132,103 
Total current assets1,911,670  1,697,336 
      
Property and equipment, at cost:     
Land75,547  76,231 
Buildings and improvements636,540  641,041 
Machinery and equipment2,745,465  2,732,771 
Construction in progress91,386  86,520 
Allowance for depreciation(2,633,944) (2,593,398)
 914,994  943,165 
      
Right of use assets107,426  102,440 
      
Goodwill157,991  158,183 
      
Other intangible assets, net61,799  66,795 
      
Other assets196,903  186,554 
Total assets$3,350,783  $3,154,473 

 

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued)
(In thousands)
 
 July 3, 2021 December 31, 2020
 (Unaudited)  
    
Liabilities and equity    
Current liabilities:    
Trade accounts payable$224,226  $196,203
Payroll and related expenses151,668  141,034
Lease liabilities21,542  22,074
Other accrued expenses210,061  182,642
Income taxes31,617  20,470
Total current liabilities639,114  562,423
     
Long-term debt less current portion454,031  394,886
U.S. transition tax payable110,681  125,438
Deferred income taxes1,869  1,852
Long-term lease liabilities91,880  86,220
Other liabilities105,631  104,356
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs288,159  300,113
Total liabilities1,691,365  1,575,288
     
Redeemable convertible debentures-  170
     
Equity:    
Vishay stockholders' equity    
Common stock13,271  13,256
Class B convertible common stock1,210  1,210
Capital in excess of par value1,346,132  1,409,200
Retained earnings296,629  138,990
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)(221) 13,559
Total Vishay stockholders' equity1,657,021  1,576,215
Noncontrolling interests2,397  2,800
Total equity1,659,418  1,579,015
Total liabilities, temporary equity, and equity$3,350,783  $3,154,473



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited - In thousands)
 
 Six fiscal months ended
 July 3, 2021 July 4, 2020
      
Operating activities     
Net earnings$165,024  $52,279 
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:     
Depreciation and amortization83,879  82,158 
Gain on disposal of property and equipment(207) (43)
Accretion of interest on convertible debt instruments-  7,125 
Inventory write-offs for obsolescence9,550  11,587 
Loss on early extinguishment of debt-  4,066 
Deferred income taxes519  (4,370)
Other5,758  954 
Change in U.S. transition tax liability(14,757) - 
Change in repatriation tax liability-  (16,258)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities(74,983) (12,589)
Net cash provided by operating activities174,783  124,909 
      
Investing activities     
Purchase of property and equipment(60,710) (48,832)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment234  230 
Purchase of short-term investments(27,488) (157,086)
Maturity of short-term investments53,679  108,044 
Other investing activities347  (529)
Net cash used in investing activities(33,938) (98,173)
      
Financing activities     
Repurchase of convertible debt instruments(300) (90,525)
Net changes in short-term borrowings-  (113)
Dividends paid to common stockholders(25,216) (25,185)
Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders(2,298) (2,299)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests(800) (600)
Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards(1,963) (2,016)
Net cash used in financing activities(30,577) (120,738)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents(3,383) (201)
      
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents106,885  (94,203)
      
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period619,874  694,133 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$726,759  $599,930 



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 Fiscal quarters ended Six fiscal months ended
 July 3, 2021 April 3, 2021 July 4, 2020 July 3, 2021 July 4, 2020
               
GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders$93,192  $71,435  $24,653  $164,627  $51,872 
               
Reconciling items affecting gross profit:              
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic$-  $-  $923  $-  $4,053 
                  
Other reconciling items affecting operating income:                 
Restructuring and severance costs$-  $-  $743  $-  $743 
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic$-  $-  $(747)  -  (430)
                  
Reconciling items affecting other income (expense):                 
Loss on early extinguishment of debt$-  $-  $1,146  $-  $4,066 
               
Reconciling items affecting tax expense (benefit):              
Changes in tax regulation$(3,881) $(4,395) $-  $(8,276) $- 
Change in deferred taxes due to early extinguishment of debt-  -  -  -  (1,346)
Effects of cash repatriation program-  -  (190) -  (190)
Tax effects of pre-tax items above-  -  (589) -  (2,071)
               
Adjusted net earnings$89,311  $67,040  $25,939  $156,351  $56,697 
               
Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding145,445  145,463  145,170  145,453  145,232 
               
Adjusted earnings per diluted share$0.61  $0.46  $0.18  $1.07  $0.39 



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Reconciliation of Free Cash
(Unaudited - In thousands)
 
 Fiscal quarters ended Six fiscal months ended
 July 3, 2021 April 3, 2021 July 4, 2020 July 3, 2021 July 4, 2020
Net cash provided by operating activities$117,461  $57,322  $90,431  $174,783  $124,909 
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment34  200  177  234  230 
Less: Capital expenditures(32,183) (28,527) (24,504) (60,710) (48,832)
Free cash$85,312  $28,995  $66,104  $114,307  $76,307 


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited - In thousands)
 
 Fiscal quarters ended Six fiscal months ended
 July 3, 2021 April 3, 2021 July 4, 2020 July 3, 2021 July 4, 2020
               
GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders$93,192  $71,435  $24,653  $164,627  $51,872 
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests189  208  242  397  407 
Net earnings$93,381  $71,643  $24,895  $165,024  $52,279 
               
Interest expense$4,443  $4,376  $8,430  $8,819  $16,982 
Interest income(325) (287) (956) (612) (2,810)
Income taxes23,799  15,514  4,845  39,313  13,595 
Depreciation and amortization41,733  42,146  40,638  83,879  82,158 
EBITDA$163,031  $133,392  $77,852  $296,423  $162,204 
               
Reconciling items              
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic$-  $-  $176  $-  $3,623 
Restructuring and severance costs-  -  743  -  743 
Loss on early extinguishment of debt-  -  1,146  -  4,066 
               
Adjusted EBITDA$163,031  $133,392  $79,917  $296,423  $170,636 
               
Adjusted EBITDA margin**19.9 17.4 13.7 18.7 14.3
               
** Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues

Tags

Vishay