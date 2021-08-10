Minitab Launches New Real-Time Statistical Process Control Solution for Manufacturers

State College, PA, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minitab, LLC, the market leader in data analysis, predictive analytics, and process improvement, announced the launch of Real-Time SPC Powered by Minitab®. Real-Time SPC Powered by Minitab® makes quality analysis and improvement easy in one convenient and comprehensive solution, while real-time monitoring and alerts allow for immediate action when quality varies, saving both time and money.

Only Real-Time SPC Powered by Minitab®, leverages nearly 50 years of quality monitoring with modern cloud native technology to provide a best-in-class solution. With real-time visual process monitoring, centralized, blended, quality data is available for easy, at-a-glance monitoring with real-time dynamic control charts and dashboards. Minitab's proven algorithms and control charts are visible on streaming dashboards and automatically updated for optimized reporting and insight sharing. As a result, quality issues are immediately detected—with immediate process feedback, alerts, warnings, and notifications—preventing waste and accelerating improvement activities.

Real-Time SPC Powered by Minitab® empowers everyone associated with the manufacturing process from operators to supervisors to engineers and management. Individuals or teams can be assigned access permissions, ensuring the right people can collect data, monitor machines, identify issues, and review performance when needed in every step in the process.

Whether your manufacturing environment is simple or complex, centrally managed or strategically placed, Real-Time SPC Powered by Minitab's set-up and deployment was created with simplicity in mind. Data can be entered automatically, semi-automatically, or manually to systematically collect and track all relevant data across the process, then monitored in real-time to ensure quality metrics.

Jeffrey T. Slovin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Minitab, said: “Real-Time SPC Powered by Minitab® highlights our commitment to continuously innovate and provide Solutions Analytics™ to enable our customers to make better decisions faster. By providing our proven, market leading analytics in real-time, organizations can identify data-driven actionable insights immediately. This will create significant value by allowing them to mitigate risks, reduce costs, improve productivity and capitalize on opportunities quicker than ever before.”

About Minitab

Minitab helps companies and institutions to identify trends, solve problems and discover valuable insights in data by delivering a comprehensive and best-in-class suite of data analysis and process improvement tools. Combined with unparalleled ease-of-use, Minitab makes it simpler than ever to get deep insights from data. Minitab also offers a team of highly trained data analytic experts and services to ensure that users get the most out of their analyses, enabling them to make better, faster and more accurate decisions.

For nearly 50 years, Minitab has helped organizations drive cost containment, enhance quality, boost customer satisfaction and increase effectiveness through its proprietary solutions. Thousands of businesses and institutions worldwide use Minitab® Statistical Software, Minitab Connect™, Real-Time SPC Powered by Minitab®, Salford Predictive Modeler®, Minitab Workspace®, Minitab Engage™, and Quality Trainer® to uncover flaws and opportunities in their processes and address them. Minitab Solutions Analytics™ is Minitab’s proprietary integrated approach to providing software and services that enable organizations to make better decisions that drive business excellence.

To learn more about Minitab, visit www.minitab.com.