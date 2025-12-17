Minitab Receives Patent for Breakthrough Method of Correcting Low-Resolution Measurements in Manufacturing

State College, Pa., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minitab, LLC, a global leader in data preparation, predictive analytics, and process performance improvement solutions, today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for U.S. Patent Application No. 17/531,206, titled “Correcting Low-Resolution Measurements.”

This patent protects Minitab’s innovative statistical method for correcting and analyzing rounded, truncated, or low-resolution measurements, enabling more accurate distribution testing, particularly for normally-distributed data. The innovation addresses a longstanding manufacturing challenge: goodness-of-fit tests often fail on real-world measurement data due to rounding, limited device precision, or inherent discreteness, leading to false conclusions about product reliability or process capability.

The patented method uses a statistically rigorous perturbation process that reconstructs likely high-resolution values, enabling correct distribution identification and significantly reducing false rejections. This process can improve any scenario in which measurement devices produce rounded, discrete, or low-resolution data.

A Breakthrough for Real-World Data and Quality Systems

Organizations in manufacturing, medical device development, and digital analytics depend on precise distribution modeling. However, data from real processes, such as force gauges, durometers, pin gages, packaging testers, and web analytics tools, often have limited measurement resolution.

“Engineers, analysts, and regulators make critical decisions using data that isn’t always as precise as we’d like it to be. Measurement devices round, truncate, or lack the resolution necessary for classical distribution tests to behave correctly,” said Cheryl Pammer, Senior Advisory Statistician at Minitab and lead inventor on the patent.

“This patented method solves a problem that has frustrated statisticians for decades. By intelligently reintroducing variation removed through rounding, we can recover the true underlying distribution of the data without requiring new instruments or large increases in sample size. This innovation ensures that organizations can rely on their statistical conclusions, protect customers, and meet regulatory requirements with confidence.”

The newly allowed patent protects a newly developed method that:

Introduces controlled variation to low-resolution measurements through iterative stochastic perturbation.

Estimates distribution parameters, such as the normal mean and standard deviation, until the stability criteria are satisfied.

Restores the ability of goodness-of-fit tests, such as the Anderson-Darling test, to accurately evaluate normal distributions.

Facilitates statistically accurate decision-making without needing new measurement tools or expensive re-testing.

Additional Use Cases for the Manufacturing Industry include:

Durometer hardness testing

Medical device reliability data

Dwell time in web analytics

Bone plate static bend testing

Catheter packaging seal-strength testing

Balloon-rated burst pressure testing

Air quality/velocity measurements

Pin-gage and dimensional inspection processes

