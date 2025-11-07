Minitab and BMGI (India) Partner to Improve Data Analytics and Operational Excellence Across India

State College, Pa., & Mumbai, India, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State College, Pa., & Mumbai, India – November 3, 2025 – Minitab, LLC, the global leader in data collection, preparation, statistical analysis, predictive analytics, and process performance improvement, today announced that BMGI (Breakthrough Management Group International) India, a leading global management consulting firm specializing in strategy, innovation, operational excellence and change management, has joined Minitab’s partner ecosystem as a Gold Consulting Partner in India.

This collaboration brings together Minitab’s suite of data-driven analytics solutions, expertise in process excellence, and digital transformation tools with BMGI India’s deep institutional knowledge of the challenges and opportunities in the Indian market, as well as its proven track record of driving measurable business outcomes across industries. This collaboration establishes a complete solution to help Indian companies accelerate growth, reduce variability, and ensure long-term, data-driven business impact.

“We are thrilled to deepen our presence in India through this alliance with BMGI,” said Jeff Slovin, President & CEO, Minitab. “India’s digital transformation journey is at an inflection point where rapid industrial growth is creating unmet demand for better data-driven decision making. By combining Minitab’s statistical rigor and AI-powered data solutions with BMGI’s local market expertise, we can help Indian businesses accelerate operational excellence and improve quality by deploying analytical thinking at scale.”

“This partnership marks a new chapter for BMGI India,” said Amandeep Munial, Partner, BMGI (India). “India’s businesses are under continuous pressure to optimize operations, reduce variability, and respond quickly to market shifts. With access to Minitab’s software and support, we can help organizations not just improve, but transform – bringing quantifiable, sustained improvements across operations, supply chain, R&D and more.”

How the Minitab and BMGI India partnership will benefit the Indian market:

Deeper operational insight – The combination of Minitab Solution Center™ with BMGI’s knowledge in applying process excellence organizations will help companies foster root-cause discovery, predictive maintenance, yield improvement, and more accurate demand forecasting.

– The combination of Minitab Solution Center™ with BMGI’s knowledge in applying process excellence organizations will help companies foster root-cause discovery, predictive maintenance, yield improvement, and more accurate demand forecasting. Faster time to value – Analytics models designed in Minitab® Statistical Software and the company’s other solutions can be embedded immediately into BMGI’s transformation programs, allowing clients to see measurable gains sooner.

– Analytics models designed in Minitab® Statistical Software and the company’s other solutions can be embedded immediately into BMGI’s transformation programs, allowing clients to see measurable gains sooner. Wider reach in underserved sectors – The partnership can extend analytics and quality capability into Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and regional firms that have traditionally lacked access to advanced tools.

– The partnership can extend analytics and quality capability into Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and regional firms that have traditionally lacked access to advanced tools. Scalable capability building – Through jointly delivered training and organizational support solutions like Minitab Education Hub™, Indian firms can build internal analytics expertise to drive continuous improvement and solve day-to-day business challenges.

What This Means for Indian Customers:

Reduced defects, faster throughput – Analytics-driven process control and root-cause tools will help manufacturers and FMCG firms tighten quality and reduce waste.

– Analytics-driven process control and root-cause tools will help manufacturers and FMCG firms tighten quality and reduce waste. Predictive maintenance & equipment optimization – Use statistical modeling to forecast failures and schedule proactive maintenance.

– Use statistical modeling to forecast failures and schedule proactive maintenance. Demand forecasting & inventory balance – BMGI’s supply-chain consulting, backed by Minitab’s robust analytics, can reduce overstock and out-of-stock scenarios while optimizing working capital.

– BMGI’s supply-chain consulting, backed by Minitab’s robust analytics, can reduce overstock and out-of-stock scenarios while optimizing working capital. Capability uplift across the enterprise – From shop floor to leadership, organizations will be able to access tailored training and mentoring to evolve analytic and continuous-improvement mindsets.

Addressing India’s Transformation Imperative

India is at a pivotal moment in its industrial and economic evolution. The manufacturing sector has consistently outpaced national growth trends. At the same time, India’s analytics market is forecasted to grow dramatically, from approximately US$62.5 billion in 2023 to nearly US$182 billion by 2028, according to some estimates. This growth signals the rapidly increasing demand for data-driven decision-making across sectors.

This projected growth creates an advantageous environment in which to launch the Minitab–BMGI India partnership. Combining analytics capability with hands-on consulting execution to help Indian organizations scale improvements and embed sustainable, data-driven change.

About Minitab, LLC

Minitab is a global leader in data analytics solutions, with over 50 years of experience helping organizations harness the power of their data to deliver high-quality products and services. By combining statistical process analysis, predictive modeling, real-time monitoring, and continuous improvement solutions with embedded AI capabilities, Minitab enables organizations to integrate data, uncover insights, accelerate decision making, and achieve measurable outcomes.

Minitab solutions include Minitab® Statistical Software, Minitab Solution Center™, Real-Time SPC™, Minitab Connect®, Prolink™, and Simul8™, supported by expert services for leveraging advanced analytics to achieve process excellence. The world’s leading companies and institutions rely on Minitab to solve critical challenges and create sustained performance improvements. Minitab serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.minitab.com.

About BMGI India

Breakthrough Management Group International (BMGI) is a global consulting and training partner of choice for organizations seeking excellence and growth. Renowned for its expertise in Operational Excellence methodologies( like Lean Six Sigma), Process Management, Innovation & Design Thinking (D4), BMGI helps clients achieve transformational impact by driving top-line growth through innovation, customer experience transformation, strategy execution and change management, while simultaneously improving the bottom line through operational & process excellence and digital transformation.

BMGI works shoulder-to-shoulder with clients, ensuring implementation and results on the ground. Its capability-building programs in Lean Six Sigma, Data Analytics, and Advanced Statistical Techniques are recognized as the most rigorous and effective in the industry, equipping professionals with world-class problem-solving skills. With a proven track record of delivering ROI ranging from 5:1 to 20:1 for clients, BMGI’s result-focused approach consistently turns improvement ambitions into visible, measurable and sustainable outcomes.

For more information, visit https://www.bmgindia.com/

