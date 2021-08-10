Blank Rome Welcomes Hospitality and Real Estate Partner Christy Reuter in New York

New York, NY, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Christy Reuter has joined the firm’s New York office as a partner in the Real Estate group. As a leader in the hospitality sector, Christy brings more than 25 years of experience guiding clients in hospitality transactions and related business law matters. Before joining Blank Rome, Christy was a partner at Meister Seelig & Fein, where she chaired the Hotel & Hospitality group and was a member of the Corporate and Real Estate groups. Prior to that role, Christy founded Reuter Law PLLC and spent seven years as general counsel at Cipriani, a world-renowned global hospitality company.

“Clients consider Christy a trusted advisor and look to her for counsel on both real estate and high-level business and legal matters,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Managing Partner and CEO. “Her time as a general counsel at a global hospitality group gives her unique insight into the concerns and priorities of in-house legal and business teams working in the hospitality industry. We’re pleased to welcome her to Blank Rome and our New York office.”

Christy advises hospitality groups, restaurants, and hotels in all phases of real estate transactions and has experience in joint ventures, shareholder and operating agreements, commercial leases, and license and management agreements. She also advises clients on employment, non-disclosure, contractor, and vendor agreements, as well as intellectual property matters. With a focus on both domestic and international companies, Christy helps clients expand their businesses in the United States, Japan, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Turkey, Monaco, Hong Kong, and Switzerland.

“There is great momentum in the hospitality industry right now—restaurants and hotels are eager to make deals now that cities are reopening and travel is resuming,” said Samantha Wallack, Partner and Co-Chair of the Real Estate practice group. “Christy’s deep background in the hospitality industry and her experience in a wide range of real estate and other business matters will greatly benefit our restaurant and hotel clients as they navigate through the pandemic and beyond.”

“Blank Rome’s reputation as a top-tier firm with skilled lawyers and professionals and a collaborative, collegial culture drew me to the firm,” said Christy. “Additionally, the firm is well-established and highly regarded in locations across the country that are critical to my clients, and I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues throughout the country and growing my practice on Blank Rome’s platform.”

Christy earned her J.D. from St. John’s University School of Law and her B.A. from State University of New York at Albany.

