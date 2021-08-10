Physical Rehabilitation Network Announces New National Physical Therapy Brand: InReach

Carlsbad, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a comprehensive practice management organization that specializes in providing non-clinical administrative support to physical therapists nationwide, has launched InReach Physical Therapy, a new brand to support expansion of its clinics and services. Representing the first-ever clinic under this new brand is its flagship clinic, which opened today, located in Sioux Falls at 2101 W 69 Street, Suite 102.

“We are a family of brands and will continue to support the brand equity we have built at our more than 160 clinics in 15 states,” said Ajay Gupta, PRN CEO. ““PRN is proud to support our local teams with exemplary practice management support and guidance and this commitment will remain unwavered with our new national brand. Patient care from our InReach Physical Therapy brand comes from trusted, local clinicians our patients know and love – like Rob Plemel, the clinic director of our flagship InReach clinic in Sioux Falls.”

“I’m proud to help spearhead PRN’s new national brand, InReach, with the opening of my clinic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota,” said Plemel. “My clinic team and I are excited to begin treating patients at our brand-new facility and cannot wait to set the standard for quality, individualized patient care under the InReach Physical Therapy name with the inaugural clinic.”

PRN’s mission is to improve the health and well-being of patients by partnering with the nation’s best physical therapy clinicians. With InReach, PRN has another asset to deliver value to partners by getting new facilities up and running faster, and with a brand that will be known for clinical excellence, customer service, and community involvement.

“Our job is to relentlessly pursue and implement strategies that will lower costs and increase quality for our patients and partners,” adds Gupta. “With InReach as a house brand, we can deliver incredible speed to market and the brand recognition will help recruit patients, team members, and referral partners.”

InReach Physical Therapy accepts most insurance plans and will work with patients to help them better understand the benefits of physical therapy and what will be covered by their insurance. To learn more about PRN’s new national brand, InReach Physical Therapy, or to schedule an appointment at the new Sioux Falls clinic, please click here.

About InReach Physical Therapy

InReach is a national rehabilitation provider, centered on a commitment to patient outcomes. With both clinical locations and onsite workplace wellness services, InReach is dedicated to helping patients recover from injury, prevent accidents, and return to an active lifestyle. At InReach, the goal is to outperform patients’ expectations, and that is made possible by an experienced team, progressive approach, and culture of respect and inclusion.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Founded in 1991, Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN) specializes in physical therapy care, workplace ergonomics solutions and serves as a comprehensive practice management organization, providing non-clinical administrative support services to physical therapists across 15 states in the western and central portions of the U.S. PRN is known for its leading, value-driven practice management services and innovative, outcomes-driven physical therapy care model.

