WW Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) today announced its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

“We ended the quarter with 4.9 million subscribers, including 4.1 million Digital subscribers -- an all-time second quarter-end high and up 6% year-over-year, but below our expectations. The strong Digital year-over-year growth momentum in Q1 slowed in the second quarter as we cycled against strong Digital performance in 2020,” said Mindy Grossman, the Company’s President and CEO. “We continue to see strong member retention trends, momentum in Digital 360, and expansion of adjusted gross margins. We have a comprehensive plan to optimize performance in the second half of the year and position us well for growth in 2022. We are excited to launch our new food program innovation later this year, making weight loss and wellness even more simple, livable, efficacious and sustainable, which we are confident will drive year-over-year growth in member recruitment.”

Amy O’Keefe, the Company’s CFO, said, “Subscriber trends in Q2 followed a more typical seasonal pattern than we expected, and our guidance reflects this trend. Our gross margin performance remains strong and reflective of the ongoing benefits of our flexible, subscription-based digital model. Looking ahead, we have a comprehensive plan to optimize financial performance in the second half of the year and deliver growth and value creation over the long-term.”

Q2 2021 Consolidated Results













% Change

% Change

Adjusted for

Constant

Currency(1) Three Months Ended July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 (in millions except percentages and per share amounts)



Subscription Revenues, net $272.9 $293.0 (6.9 %) (10.4 %) Product Sales and Other, net 38.5 40.6 (5.2 %) (8.9 %) Revenues, net $311.4 $333.6 (6.7 %) (10.2 %) Gross Profit $186.0 $194.7 (4.4 %) (8.7 %) Adjustments 2021 Plan Restructuring Charges 5.6 -- 2020 Plan Restructuring Charges (0.6) (5) 6.5 Adjusted Gross Profit(1) $191.0 $201.2 (5.1 %) (9.2 %) Operating Income $59.7 $51.0 17.0 % 8.9 % Adjustments Winfrey Stock Compensation Expense -- 32.7 2021 Plan Restructuring Charges 6.0 -- 2020 Plan Restructuring Charges (0.8) (5) 11.2 Adjusted Operating Income(1) $64.9 $94.9 (31.6 %) (36.0 %) Net Income* $8.9 $14.0 (36.7 %) (57.9 %) EPS $0.12 $0.20 (37.9 %) (58.7 %)



Total Paid Weeks 64.3 63.9 0.7 % N/A Digital(2) Paid Weeks 54.5 48.3 13.0 % N/A Workshops + Digital(3) Paid Weeks 9.8 15.6 (37.4 %) N/A End of Period Subscribers(4) 4.9 5.0 (1.9 %) N/A Digital Subscribers 4.1 3.9 5.6 % N/A Workshops + Digital Subscribers 0.7 1.1 (29.6 %) N/A

﻿

____

Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.

(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” attached to this release for further detail on adjustments to GAAP financial measures. (2) “Digital” refers to providing subscriptions to the Company’s digital product offerings, including Digital 360 and Personal Coaching + Digital. (3) “Workshops + Digital” (formerly known as “Studio + Digital”) refers to providing unlimited access to the Company’s workshops combined with the Company’s digital subscription product offerings to commitment plan subscribers. It also includes the provision of access to workshops for members who do not subscribe to commitment plans, including the Company’s “pay-as-you-go” members. (4) “Subscribers” refers to Digital subscribers and Workshops + Digital subscribers who participate in recur bill programs in Company-owned operations. (5) The reversal of charges associated with the Company’s previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. *Except in the case of the financials attached to this release, “Net Income” refers to Net Income attributable to WW International, Inc.





Q2 2021 Business and Financial Highlights

End of Period Subscribers in Q2 2021 were down 1.9% versus the prior year period, driven by declines in End of Period Workshops + Digital subscribers, partially offset by increases in End of Period Digital Subscribers in all major geographic markets. Q2 2021 End of Period Digital Subscribers were up 5.6% and End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers were down 29.6% versus the prior year period.





in Q2 2021 were down 1.9% versus the prior year period, driven by declines in End of Period Workshops + Digital subscribers, partially offset by increases in End of Period Digital Subscribers in all major geographic markets. Q2 2021 End of Period Digital Subscribers were up 5.6% and End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers were down 29.6% versus the prior year period. Total Paid Weeks in Q2 2021 were up 0.7% versus the prior year period, driven by increases in Digital Paid Weeks in all major geographic markets, partially offset by declines in Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks. Q2 2021 Digital Paid Weeks increased 13.0% and Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks decreased 37.4% versus the prior year period.





in Q2 2021 were up 0.7% versus the prior year period, driven by increases in Digital Paid Weeks in all major geographic markets, partially offset by declines in Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks. Q2 2021 Digital Paid Weeks increased 13.0% and Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks decreased 37.4% versus the prior year period. Revenues in Q2 2021 were $311.4 million. On a constant currency basis, Q2 2021 revenues decreased 10.2% versus the prior year period.



S ubscription Revenues in Q2 2021 were $272.9 million. On a constant currency basis, these revenues decreased 10.4% versus the prior year period, primarily driven by declines in Workshops + Digital Fees as a result of the closure of studios and reduced operations related to COVID-19.



Product Sales and Other in Q2 2021 were $38.5 million. On a constant currency basis, these revenues decreased 8.9% versus the prior year period, primarily due to lower e-commerce sales in the quarter.





in Q2 2021 were $311.4 million. On a constant currency basis, Q2 2021 revenues decreased 10.2% versus the prior year period. Gross Profit in Q2 2021 was $186.0 million. Adjusted gross profit in Q2 2021 was $191.0 million, which excluded the net impact of $5.0 million of restructuring charges. Gross profit in Q2 2020 was $194.7 million. Adjusted gross profit in Q2 2020, which excluded the impact of $6.5 million of restructuring charges, was $201.2 million.



Gross Margin in Q2 2021 was 59.7%. Adjusted gross margin was 61.3%, up from 60.3% in the prior year period driven primarily by a mix shift to the Company’s higher margin Digital business, offset in part by a contraction of margins in the Workshops + Digital business.





in Q2 2021 was $186.0 million. in Q2 2021 was $191.0 million, which excluded the net impact of $5.0 million of restructuring charges. Gross profit in Q2 2020 was $194.7 million. Adjusted gross profit in Q2 2020, which excluded the impact of $6.5 million of restructuring charges, was $201.2 million. Operating Income in Q2 2021 was $59.7 million. Adjusted operating income in Q2 2021, which excluded the net impact of $5.2 million of restructuring charges, was $64.9 million. Operating income in Q2 2020 was $51.0 million. Adjusted operating income in Q2 2020, which excluded the impact of the $32.7 million one-time stock compensation expense associated with the previously disclosed option granted to Ms. Oprah Winfrey in connection with the Company extending its partnership with Ms. Winfrey and $11.2 million of restructuring charges, was $94.9 million.



Effective Tax Rate in Q2 2021 was 9.9%, compared to 28.6% in the prior year period.





in Q2 2021 was 9.9%, compared to 28.6% in the prior year period. Net Income in Q2 2021 was $8.9 million compared to $14.0 million in the prior year period.





in Q2 2021 was $8.9 million compared to $14.0 million in the prior year period. Earnings per fully diluted share (EPS) in Q2 2021 was $0.12 compared to $0.20 in the prior year period.



Certain items affect year-over-year comparability. Q2 2021 EPS was negatively impacted by $0.36 in the aggregate due to the following items: $0.31 per fully diluted share impact from early extinguishment of debt charges associated with the Company’s previously announced April 2021 debt refinancing. $0.05 per fully diluted share net impact of restructuring charges. Q2 2020 EPS was negatively impacted by $0.47 in the aggregate due to the following items: $0.35 per fully diluted share impact from the one-time stock compensation expense associated with the option granted to Ms. Winfrey in connection with the Company extending its partnership with Ms. Winfrey. $0.12 per fully diluted share impact of restructuring charges.

in Q2 2021 was $0.12 compared to $0.20 in the prior year period.

Other Items

Cash balance as of July 3, 2021 was $125.6 million. On that same date, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under its $175.0 million revolving credit facility.

balance as of July 3, 2021 was $125.6 million. On that same date, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under its $175.0 million revolving credit facility. Debt Refinancing: In Q2 2021, the Company recorded a $29.2 million one-time charge associated with the early extinguishment of debt from the April 2021 $1.5 billion refinancing of its credit facilities and senior notes.

In Q2 2021, the Company recorded a $29.2 million one-time charge associated with the early extinguishment of debt from the April 2021 $1.5 billion refinancing of its credit facilities and senior notes. 2021 Restructuring Plan: The Company has revised the estimated cost of its previously disclosed 2021 restructuring plan to approximately $22.0 million in fiscal 2021 from its prior estimate of approximately $11.0 million in fiscal 2021.



Full Year Fiscal 2021 Guidance

The Company is resuming its practice of providing financial guidance. The Company is providing the following full year fiscal 2021 guidance:

Revenue to approach $1.3 billion.

GAAP EPS in the range of $1.10 to $1.25 per fully diluted share, incorporating an approximately $0.53 aggregate negative impact from the early extinguishment of debt and estimated restructuring charges in fiscal 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

The Company has scheduled a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET. During the conference call, Mindy Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nicholas Hotchkin, Chief Operating Officer, and Amy O’Keefe, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the second quarter of fiscal 2021 results and answer questions from the investment community.

The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s corporate website, corporate.ww.com, in the Investors section under Presentations and Events. Supplemental investor materials will also be available in the same location prior to the start of the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available on this site for approximately 90 days.

Statement regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following provides information regarding non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release and today’s scheduled conference call:

To supplement the Company's consolidated results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company has disclosed non-GAAP financial measures of operating results that exclude or adjust certain items. Gross profit, gross profit margin, operating income, operating income margin, and selling, general and administrative expenses are discussed both as reported (on a GAAP basis) and as adjusted (on a non-GAAP basis), as applicable, with respect to (i) the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2021 to exclude the net impact of (x) charges associated with the Company’s previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan and (y) the reversal of certain of the charges associated with the Company’s previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan; (ii) the second quarter of fiscal 2020 to exclude the impact of (x) the one-time stock compensation expense associated with the previously disclosed option granted to Ms. Winfrey in connection with the Company extending its partnership with Ms. Winfrey (the “Winfrey Stock Compensation expense”) and (y) charges associated with the Company’s previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan (the “2020 restructuring charges”); and (iii) the first six months of fiscal 2020 to exclude the impact of (x) the Winfrey Stock Compensation expense, (y) the 2020 restructuring charges and (z) the impairment charge for the Company’s goodwill related to its Brazil reporting unit. We generally refer to such non-GAAP measures as follows: (i) with respect to the adjustments for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2021, as excluding or adjusting for the net impact of restructuring charges; and (ii) with respect to the adjustments for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2020, as applicable, as excluding or adjusting for the impact of the Winfrey Stock Compensation expense, the restructuring charges and/or the goodwill impairment charge. The Company also presents in the attachments to this release the non-GAAP financial measures earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation (“EBITDAS”), earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, early extinguishment of debt, restructuring charges (including the net impact where applicable) and goodwill impairment (“Adjusted EBITDAS”), net debt, and a net debt to Adjusted EBITDAS ratio. In addition, the Company presents certain of its financial results on a constant currency basis in addition to GAAP results. Constant currency information compares results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. The Company calculates constant currency by calculating current-year results using prior-year foreign currency exchange rates.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information for its and investors' evaluation of the Company's business performance and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of the performance of the Company's business. While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly entitled measures reported by other companies. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this release and reconciliations, if any, included elsewhere in this release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

About WW International, Inc.

WW (formerly Weight Watchers) is a human-centric technology company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program. As a global wellness company, we inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our comprehensive digital app, expert Coaches and engaging experiences, members follow our proven, sustainable, science-based program focused on food, activity, mindset and sleep. Leveraging nearly six decades of expertise in nutritional and behavioral change science, providing real human connection and building inspired communities, our purpose is to democratize and deliver holistic wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com . For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com .

This news release and any attachments include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, in particular, revenue and earnings guidance and any statements about the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, and prospects and the impact of the COVID-19 virus. The Company generally uses the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “aim” and similar expressions in this news release and any attachments to identify forward-looking statements. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: the impact of the global outbreak of the COVID-19 virus on the Company’s business and liquidity and on the business environment and markets in which the Company operates; competition from other weight management and wellness industry participants or the development of more effective or more favorably perceived weight management methods; the Company’s failure to continue to retain and grow its subscriber base; the Company’s ability to continue to develop new, innovative services and products and enhance its existing services and products or the failure of its services, products or brands to continue to appeal to the market, or the Company’s ability to successfully expand into new channels of distribution or respond to consumer trends; the ability to successfully implement strategic initiatives; the effectiveness of the Company’s advertising and marketing programs, including the strength of its social media presence; the impact on the Company’s reputation of actions taken by its franchisees, licensees, suppliers and other partners; the recognition of asset impairment charges; the loss of key personnel, strategic partners or consultants or failure to effectively manage and motivate the Company’s workforce; the inability to renew certain of the Company’s licenses, or the inability to do so on terms that are favorable to the Company; the expiration or early termination by the Company of leases; uncertainties related to a downturn in general economic conditions or consumer confidence; the Company’s ability to successfully make acquisitions or enter into joint ventures, including its ability to successfully integrate, operate or realize the anticipated benefits of such businesses; the seasonal nature of the Company’s business; the impact of events that discourage or impede people from gathering with others or accessing resources; the Company’s failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the Company’s substantial amount of debt, debt service obligations and debt covenants, and the Company’s exposure to variable rate indebtedness; the ability to generate sufficient cash to service the Company’s debt and satisfy its other liquidity requirements; uncertainties regarding the satisfactory operation of the Company’s technology or systems; the impact of data security breaches or privacy concerns, including the costs of compliance with evolving privacy laws and regulations; the Company’s ability to enforce its intellectual property rights both domestically and internationally, as well as the impact of its involvement in any claims related to intellectual property rights; risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s international operations, including regulatory, economic, political, social, intellectual property and foreign currency risks; the outcomes of litigation or regulatory actions; the impact of existing and future laws and regulations; the possibility that the interests of Artal Group S.A., the largest holder of the Company’s common stock and a shareholder with significant influence over the Company, will conflict with the Company’s interests or the interests of other holders of the Company’s common stock; the impact that the sale of substantial amounts of the Company’s common stock by existing large shareholders, or the perception that such sales could occur, could have on the market price of the Company’s common stock; and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should understand that many important factors, including those discussed herein, could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from those expressed or suggested in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available on the SEC’s EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via the Company’s website at corporate.ww.com).

WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS) UNAUDITED July 3, January 2, 2021 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 125,564 $ 165,887 Other current assets 133,862 133,305 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 259,426 299,192 Property and equipment, net 42,382 51,935 Operating lease assets 101,382 119,102 Goodwill, franchise rights and other intangible assets, net 1,003,826 981,176 Other assets 28,298 29,769 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,435,314 $ 1,481,174 LIABILITIES AND TOTAL DEFICIT Portion of long-term debt due within one year $ 10,000 $ 77,000 Portion of operating lease liabilities due within one year 22,877 28,551 Other current liabilities 213,815 234,548 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 246,692 340,099 Long-term debt 1,459,737 1,408,800 Long-term operating lease liabilities 87,664 101,561 Deferred income taxes, other 179,118 178,925 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 1,973,211 $ 2,029,385 Shareholders' deficit (537,897 ) (548,211 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND TOTAL DEFICIT $ 1,435,314 $ 1,481,174





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended July 3, June 27, 2021

2020

Subscription revenues, net (1) $ 272,871 $ 292,997 Product sales and other, net (2) 38,508 40,640 Revenues, net 311,379 333,637 Cost of subscription revenues (3) 95,825 108,006 Cost of product sales and other 29,528 30,960 Cost of revenues 125,353 138,966 Gross profit 186,026 194,671 Marketing expenses 57,154 41,894 Selling, general and administrative expenses 69,199 101,792 Operating income 59,673 50,985 Interest expense 20,293 30,995 Other expense, net 381 416 Early extinguishment of debt 29,169 - Income before income taxes 9,830 19,574 Provision for income taxes 970 5,592 Net income 8,860 13,982 Net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest - 24 Net income attributable to WW International, Inc. $ 8,860 $ 14,006 Earnings Per Share attributable to WW International, Inc. Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.21 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.20 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 69,588 67,641 Diluted 71,160 69,799 ____ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Consists of net “Digital Subscription Revenues” and net “Workshops + Digital Fees” (formerly known as "Studio + Digital Fees"). "Digital Subscription Revenues" consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, including Digital 360 and Personal Coaching + Digital. "Workshops + Digital Fees" consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops. (2) Consists of sales of consumer products via e-commerce, in studios and through the Company's trusted partners, revenues from licensing and publishing, other revenues, and franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties. (3) Consists of cost of revenues and operating expenses for the Company's Digital and Workshops + Digital services.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) UNAUDITED Six Months Ended July 3,

June 27,

2021

2020

Subscription revenues, net (1) $ 552,691 $ 617,654 Product sales and other, net (2) 90,484 116,344 Revenues, net 643,175 733,998 Cost of subscription revenues (3) 194,929 243,572 Cost of product sales and other 68,786 84,764 Cost of revenues 263,715 328,336 Gross profit 379,460 405,662 Marketing expenses 174,088 159,828 Selling, general and administrative expenses 142,870 166,318 Goodwill impairment - 3,665 Operating income 62,502 75,851 Interest expense 49,416 62,546 Other expense, net 143 438 Early extinguishment of debt 29,169 - (Loss) income before income taxes (16,226 ) 12,867 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (6,859 ) 4,942 Net (loss) income (9,367 ) 7,925 Net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest - 18 Net (loss) income attributable to WW International, Inc. $ (9,367 ) $ 7,943 (Loss) Earnings Per Share attributable to WW International, Inc. Basic $ (0.14 ) $ 0.12 Diluted $ (0.14 ) $ 0.11 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 69,336 67,538 Diluted 69,336 69,898 ____ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Consists of net “Digital Subscription Revenues” and net “Workshops + Digital Fees” (formerly known as "Studio + Digital Fees"). “Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, including Digital 360 and Personal Coaching + Digital. “Workshops + Digital Fees” consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops. (2) Consists of sales of consumer products via e-commerce, in studios and through the Company's trusted partners, revenues from licensing and publishing, other revenues (including revenues from the WW Presents: Oprah’s 2020 Vision tour), and franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties. (3) Consists of cost of revenues and operating expenses for the Company's Digital and Workshops + Digital services.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATIONAL STATISTICS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended July 3, June 27, 2021 2020 Variance Digital Paid Weeks (1) North America 34,187 30,439 12.3 % CE 15,905 13,941 14.1 % UK 3,463 3,010 15.1 % Other (2) 991 893 10.9 % Total Digital Paid Weeks 54,546 48,282 13.0 % Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks (1) North America 7,149 10,670 (33.0 %) CE 1,321 2,568 (48.6 %) UK 1,016 1,970 (48.4 %) Other (2) 311 434 (28.2 %) Total Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks 9,797 15,642 (37.4 %) Total Paid Weeks (1) North America 41,336 41,109 0.6 % CE 17,225 16,509 4.3 % UK 4,480 4,979 (10.0 %) Other (2) 1,302 1,327 (1.9 %) Total Paid Weeks 64,344 63,924 0.7 % End of Period Digital Subscribers (3) North America 2,604 2,475 5.2 % CE 1,180 1,105 6.8 % UK 261 250 4.3 % Other (2) 75 70 7.3 % Total End of Period Digital Subscribers 4,120 3,900 5.6 % End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers (3) North America 554 734 (24.5 %) CE 94 168 (43.8 %) UK 77 134 (42.8 %) Other (2) 23 28 (16.1 %) Total End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers 748 1,063 (29.6 %) Total End of Period Subscribers (3) North America 3,158 3,209 (1.6 %) CE 1,274 1,273 0.1 % UK 337 384 (12.1 %) Other (2) 98 98 0.6 % Total End of Period Subscribers 4,868 4,963 (1.9 %) ____ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) The “Paid Weeks” metric reports paid weeks by WW customers in Company-owned operations for a given period as follows: (i) “Digital Paid Weeks” is the total paid subscription weeks for the Company’s digital subscription products (including Digital 360 and Personal Coaching + Digital); (ii) “Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks” (formerly known as "Studio + Digital Paid Weeks") is the sum of total paid commitment plan weeks which include workshops and digital offerings and total “pay-as-you-go” weeks; and (iii) “Total Paid Weeks” is the sum of Digital Paid Weeks and Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks. (2) Represents Australia, New Zealand and emerging markets. (3) The “End of Period Subscribers” metric reports WW subscribers in Company-owned operations at a given period end as follows: (i) “End of Period Digital Subscribers” is the total number of Digital, including Digital 360 and Personal Coaching + Digital, subscribers; (ii) “End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers” (formerly known as "End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers") is the total number of commitment plan subscribers that have access to combined workshops and digital offerings; and (iii) “End of Period Subscribers” is the sum of End of Period Digital Subscribers and End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATIONAL STATISTICS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Six Months Ended July 3, June 27, 2021 2020 Variance Digital Paid Weeks (1) North America 67,658 59,859 13.0 % CE 31,454 26,901 16.9 % UK 6,862 5,891 16.5 % Other (2) 2,077 1,836 13.1 % Total Digital Paid Weeks 108,051 94,487 14.4 % Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks (1) North America 13,818 23,634 (41.5 %) CE 2,842 5,584 (49.1 %) UK 2,056 4,584 (55.1 %) Other (2) 650 1,027 (36.6 %) Total Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks 19,366 34,829 (44.4 %) Total Paid Weeks (1) North America 81,476 83,493 (2.4 %) CE 34,295 32,485 5.6 % UK 8,918 10,475 (14.9 %) Other (2) 2,728 2,863 (4.7 %) Total Paid Weeks 127,417 129,316 (1.5 %) End of Period Digital Subscribers (3) North America 2,604 2,475 5.2 % CE 1,180 1,105 6.8 % UK 261 250 4.3 % Other (2) 75 70 7.3 % Total End of Period Digital Subscribers 4,120 3,900 5.6 % End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers (3) North America 554 734 (24.5 %) CE 94 168 (43.8 %) UK 77 134 (42.8 %) Other (2) 23 28 (16.1 %) Total End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers 748 1,063 (29.6 %) Total End of Period Subscribers (3) North America 3,158 3,209 (1.6 %) CE 1,274 1,273 0.1 % UK 337 384 (12.1 %) Other (2) 98 98 0.6 % Total End of Period Subscribers 4,868 4,963 (1.9 %) ____ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) The “Paid Weeks” metric reports paid weeks by WW customers in Company-owned operations for a given period as follows: (i) “Digital Paid Weeks” is the total paid subscription weeks for the Company’s digital subscription products (including Digital 360 and Personal Coaching + Digital); (ii) “Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks” (formerly known as "Studio + Digital Paid Weeks") is the sum of total paid commitment plan weeks which include workshops and digital offerings and total “pay-as-you-go” weeks; and (iii) “Total Paid Weeks” is the sum of Digital Paid Weeks and Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks. (2) Represents Australia, New Zealand and emerging markets. (3) The “End of Period Subscribers” metric reports WW subscribers in Company-owned operations at a given period end as follows: (i) “End of Period Digital Subscribers” is the total number of Digital, including Digital 360 and Personal Coaching + Digital, subscribers; (ii) “End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers” (formerly known as "End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers") is the total number of commitment plan subscribers that have access to combined workshops and digital offerings; and (iii) “End of Period Subscribers” is the sum of End of Period Digital Subscribers and End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Q2 2021 Variance 2021 Constant Q2 2021 Q2 2020 2021 Currency Currency Constant vs vs GAAP Adjustment Currency GAAP 2020 2020 Selected Financial Data Consolidated Company Revenues $ 311,379 $ (11,882 ) $ 299,497 $ 333,637 (6.7 %) (10.2 %) Consolidated Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 205,337 $ (8,414 ) $ 196,923 $ 177,921 15.4 % 10.7 % Consolidated Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 67,534 $ (1,977 ) $ 65,557 $ 115,076 (41.3 %) (43.0 %) Consolidated Subscription Revenues (3) $ 272,871 $ (10,391 ) $ 262,480 $ 292,997 (6.9 %) (10.4 %) Consolidated Product Sales and Other (4) $ 38,508 $ (1,491 ) $ 37,017 $ 40,640 (5.2 %) (8.9 %) North America Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 130,255 $ (1,143 ) $ 129,112 $ 115,922 12.4 % 11.4 % Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 51,699 $ (288 ) $ 51,411 $ 86,131 (40.0 %) (40.3 %) Subscription Revenues (3) $ 181,954 $ (1,431 ) $ 180,523 $ 202,053 (9.9 %) (10.7 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 25,675 $ (239 ) $ 25,436 $ 25,472 0.8 % (0.1 %) Total Revenues $ 207,629 $ (1,670 ) $ 205,959 $ 227,525 (8.7 %) (9.5 %) CE Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 60,602 $ (5,519 ) $ 55,083 $ 50,704 19.5 % 8.6 % Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 8,732 $ (831 ) $ 7,901 $ 17,858 (51.1 %) (55.8 %) Subscription Revenues (3) $ 69,334 $ (6,351 ) $ 62,983 $ 68,562 1.1 % (8.1 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 8,602 $ (782 ) $ 7,820 $ 9,257 (7.1 %) (15.5 %) Total Revenues $ 77,936 $ (7,133 ) $ 70,803 $ 77,819 0.2 % (9.0 %) UK Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 9,594 $ (1,068 ) $ 8,526 $ 7,571 26.7 % 12.6 % Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 4,606 $ (517 ) $ 4,089 $ 8,001 (42.4 %) (48.9 %) Subscription Revenues (3) $ 14,200 $ (1,585 ) $ 12,615 $ 15,572 (8.8 %) (19.0 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 2,802 $ (318 ) $ 2,484 $ 4,165 (32.7 %) (40.4 %) Total Revenues $ 17,002 $ (1,903 ) $ 15,099 $ 19,737 (13.9 %) (23.5 %) Other (5) Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 4,886 $ (683 ) $ 4,203 $ 3,724 31.2 % 12.9 % Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 2,497 $ (341 ) $ 2,156 $ 3,086 (19.1 %) (30.1 %) Subscription Revenues (3) $ 7,383 $ (1,024 ) $ 6,359 $ 6,810 8.4 % (6.6 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 1,429 $ (153 ) $ 1,276 $ 1,746 (18.1 %) (26.9 %) Total Revenues $ 8,812 $ (1,176 ) $ 7,636 $ 8,556 3.0 % (10.7 %) ____ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) “Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, including Digital 360 and Personal Coaching + Digital. (2) “Workshops + Digital Fees” consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops. (3) “Subscription Revenues” equal “Digital Subscription Revenues" plus “Workshops + Digital Fees”. (4) “Product Sales and Other” are sales of consumer products via e-commerce, in studios and through the Company's trusted partners, revenues from licensing and publishing, other revenues, and, in the case of the consolidated financial results and Other reportable segment, franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties. (5) Represents Australia, New Zealand, emerging markets and franchise revenues.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED First Half 2021 Variance 2021 Constant First Half 2021 First Half 2020 2021 Currency Currency Constant vs vs GAAP Adjustment Currency GAAP 2020 2020 Selected Financial Data Consolidated Company Revenues $ 643,175 $ (22,279 ) $ 620,895 $ 733,998 (12.4 %) (15.4 %) Consolidated Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 411,398

$ (15,443 ) $ 395,955 $ 352,467 16.7 % 12.3 % Consolidated Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 141,293 $ (3,759 ) $ 137,534 $ 265,188 (46.7 %) (48.1 %) Consolidated Subscription Revenues (3) $ 552,691 $ (19,202 ) $ 533,488 $ 617,654 (10.5 %) (13.6 %) Consolidated Product Sales and Other (4) $ 90,484 $ (3,077 ) $ 87,407 $ 116,344 (22.2 %) (24.9 %) North America Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 262,345 $ (1,675 ) $ 260,670 $ 232,272 12.9 % 12.2 % Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 106,604 $ (452 ) $ 106,152 $ 198,974 (46.4 %) (46.7 %) Subscription Revenues (3) $ 368,949 $ (2,127 ) $ 366,822 $ 431,246 (14.4 %) (14.9 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 59,996 $ (377 ) $ 59,619 $ 79,986 (25.0 %) (25.5 %) Total Revenues $ 428,945 $ (2,504 ) $ 426,441 $ 511,232 (16.1 %) (16.6 %) CE Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 119,515 $ (10,663 ) $ 108,852 $ 97,341 22.8 % 11.8 % Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 19,671 $ (1,785 ) $ 17,886 $ 39,377 (50.0 %) (54.6 %) Subscription Revenues (3) $ 139,186 $ (12,448 ) $ 126,738 $ 136,718 1.8 % (7.3 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 20,645 $ (1,818 ) $ 18,827 $ 21,091 (2.1 %) (10.7 %) Total Revenues $ 159,831 $ (14,267 ) $ 145,564 $ 157,809 1.3 % (7.8 %) UK Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 19,404 $ (1,781 ) $ 17,623 $ 15,147 28.1 % 16.3 % Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 9,776 $ (889 ) $ 8,887 $ 19,130 (48.9 %) (53.5 %) Subscription Revenues (3) $ 29,180 $ (2,670 ) $ 26,510 $ 34,277 (14.9 %) (22.7 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 6,890 $ (590 ) $ 6,300 $ 10,488 (34.3 %) (39.9 %) Total Revenues $ 36,070 $ (3,259 ) $ 32,811 $ 44,765 (19.4 %) (26.7 %) Other (5) Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 10,134 $ (1,324 ) $ 8,810 $ 7,706 31.5 % 14.3 % Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 5,242 $ (633 ) $ 4,609 $ 7,707 (32.0 %) (40.2 %) Subscription Revenues (3) $ 15,376 $ (1,958 ) $ 13,418 $ 15,413 (0.2 %) (12.9 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 2,953 $ (285 ) $ 2,668 $ 4,779 (38.2 %) (44.2 %) Total Revenues $ 18,329 $ (2,243 ) $ 16,086 $ 20,192 (9.2 %) (20.3 %) ____ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) “Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, including Digital 360 and Personal Coaching + Digital. (2) “Workshops + Digital Fees” consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops. (3) “Subscription Revenues” equal “Digital Subscription Revenues" plus “Workshops + Digital Fees”. (4) “Product Sales and Other” are sales of consumer products via e-commerce, in studios and through the Company's trusted partners, revenues from licensing and publishing, other revenues (including revenues from the WW Presents: Oprah’s 2020 Vision tour), and, in the case of the consolidated financial results and Other reportable segment, franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties. (5) Represents Australia, New Zealand, emerging markets and franchise revenues.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Q2 2021 Variance 2021 Constant Currency 2021 2021 Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted 2021 vs 2021 vs Currency Constant Constant vs 2020 vs 2020 GAAP Adjustment Adjusted Adjustment Currency Currency GAAP Adjustment Adjusted 2020 Adjusted 2020 Adjusted Selected Financial Data Gross Profit $ 186,026 $ 4,964 (1) $ 190,989 $ (8,260 ) $ 177,766 $ 182,730 $ 194,671 $ 6,503 (4) $ 201,174 (4.4 %) (5.1 %) (8.7 %) (9.2 %) Gross Margin 59.7 % 61.3 % 59.4 % 61.0 % 58.3 % 60.3 % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses $ 69,199 $ (226 )(2) $ 68,974 $ (1,688 ) $ 67,511 $ 67,285 $ 101,792 $ (37,392 )(5) $ 64,400 (32.0 %) 7.1 % (33.7 %) 4.5 % Operating Income $ 59,673 $ 5,190 (3)

$ 64,862 $ (4,166 ) $ 55,507 $ 60,697 $ 50,985 $ 43,895 (6)

$ 94,879 17.0 % (31.6 %) 8.9 % (36.0 %) Operating Income Margin 19.2 % 20.8 % 18.5 % 20.3 % 15.3 % 28.4 % ____ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Excludes $5,579 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan and the reversal of $615 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (2) Excludes $457 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan and the reversal of $231 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (3) Excludes $5,579 and $457 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, and the reversal of $615 and $231 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively. (4) Excludes $6,503 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (5) Excludes the one-time stock compensation expense of $32,686 associated with the previously disclosed option granted to Ms. Oprah Winfrey in connection with the Company extending its partnership with Ms. Winfrey and $4,706 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (6) Excludes the one-time stock compensation expense of $32,686 associated with the previously disclosed option granted to Ms. Winfrey in connection with the Company extending its partnership with Ms. Winfrey and the $6,503 and $4,706 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of services and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED First Half 2021 Variance 2021 Constant Currency 2021 2021 First Half 2021 First Half 2020 Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted 2021 vs 2021 vs Currency Constant Constant vs 2020 vs 2020 GAAP Adjustment Adjusted Adjustment Currency Currency GAAP Adjustment Adjusted 2020 Adjusted 2020 Adjusted Selected Financial Data Gross Profit $ 379,460 $ 10,166 (1)

$ 389,627 $ (15,505 ) $ 363,955 $ 374,121 $ 405,662 $ 6,503 (4)

$ 412,165 (6.5 %) (5.5 %) (10.3 %) (9.2 %) Gross Margin 59.0 % 60.6 % 58.6 % 60.3 % 55.3 % 56.2 % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses $ 142,870 $ (562 )(2) $ 142,308 (2,891 ) $ 139,979 $ 139,417 $ 166,318 $ (37,392 )(5) $ 128,927 (14.1 %) 10.4 % (15.8 %) 8.1 % Operating Income $ 62,502 $ 10,728 (3)

$ 73,231 (6,356 ) $ 56,146 $ 66,874 $ 75,851 $ 47,560 (6)

$ 123,411 (17.6 %) (40.7 %) (26.0 %) (45.8 %) Operating Income Margin 9.7 % 11.4 % 9.0 % 10.8 % 10.3 % 16.8 % ____ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Excludes $10,781 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan and the reversal of $615 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (2) Excludes $793 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan and the reversal of $231 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (3) Excludes $10,781 and $793 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, and the reversal of $615 and $231 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively. (4) Excludes $6,503 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (5) Excludes the one-time stock compensation expense of $32,686 associated with the previously disclosed option granted to Ms. Oprah Winfrey in connection with the Company extending its partnership with Ms. Winfrey and $4,706 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (6) Excludes the one-time stock compensation expense of $32,686 associated with the previously disclosed option granted to Ms. Winfrey in connection with the Company extending its partnership with Ms. Winfrey, the $6,503 and $4,706 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of services and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, and the impairment charge of $3,665 for the Company's goodwill related to its Brazil operations.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 3, June 27, July 3, June 27, 2021 2020

2021 2020

Net Income (Loss) $ 8,860 $ 14,006 $ (9,367 ) $ 7,943 Interest 20,293 30,995 49,416 62,546 Taxes 970 5,592 (6,859 ) 4,942 Depreciation and Amortization 11,411 12,771 23,336 24,983 Stock-based Compensation 7,851 38,686 13,192 42,651 EBITDAS $ 49,385 $ 102,049 $ 69,717 $ 143,064 Early Extinguishment of Debt (1) 29,169 - 29,169 - 2021 Plan Restructuring Charges (2) 6,036 - 11,574 - 2020 Plan Restructuring Charges (846 )(3) 11,209 (4) (846 )(3) 11,209 (4) Goodwill Impairment (5) - - - 3,665 Adjusted EBITDAS $ 83,744 $ 113,258 $ 109,614 $ 157,938 ____ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed April 2021 debt refinancing. (2) Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan. (3) The reversal of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (4) Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (5) Impairment charge of the Company's goodwill related to its Brazil operations.



