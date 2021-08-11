InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast Featuring Brad Rogers, CEO of Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Brad Rogers, CEO and Executive Chair of Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTCQX: RWBYF). During the briefing, Rogers discussed the company’s business model and brand strategy spanning multiple rapidly developing U.S. cannabis markets.

“Red White & Bloom (“RWB”) started off as a beachhead in Michigan; it was a state that was not heavily penetrated whatsoever because of the fact that there were no public companies that were able to own a license in that state at the time,” Rogers said. “We came up with a very unique structure to be able to actually take advantage of the regs and enter that state as an investor into a privately owned company, which we have since gained control over. That was our entry into the market, but what was unique about RWB and RWB brands is the fact that we took a brand strategy to this.”

“I think what’s going to happen is, because this is now a commoditized version of everything that’s gone on … brands are a very, very important part of the process and what’s going to be standing at the end of the day,” he continued. “Typically, when I’m on stage giving a speech, I have a Starbucks coffee in my hand, and I usually ask everybody in the audience, ‘Who knows where the beans came from in this cup?’ Nobody has any clue. I ask, ‘Then why did I spend $4 for this thing?’ It’s all about brand. I think that’s what’s going to be happening across the commoditized space, which is cannabis, so that was our philosophy and how we got into it.”

To hear the entire podcast and subscribe for future episodes, visit: https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

Rogers then provided some insight into Red White & Bloom’s growing brand portfolio in Michigan and around the United States.

“We started in Michigan and have since taken on a few other brands – High Times, for instance. We just closed a deal in California for another brand called Platinum Vape, which is the biggest vape brand in Michigan, as well,” he added. “We’re aggregating a very solid position within Michigan. We have about 30-35% of the entire vape business in Michigan, and we have since grown that in California. We have just closed, also, on an acreage property in Florida. So, we’re in Michigan, California and Florida operating right now, and we’ve got a deal to close a license in Illinois. We’ve also got a presence in Arizona. … We’re going to be bringing our brands that are very highly sought-after in Michigan and California – Platinum Vapes and High Times – into those territories beyond that of where we are right now.”

Join InvestorBrandNetwork’s Stuart Smith and Brad Rogers, CEO and Executive Chair of Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTCQX: RWBYF), to learn more about the company’s plans to expand its brand portfolio and its goals for the balance of 2021 and beyond.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

The latest installment of The Bell2Bell Podcast continues to reinforce InvestorBrandNetwork’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 15 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. is positioning itself to be one of the top three multistate cannabis operators active in the U.S. legal cannabis and hemp sector. RWB is predominantly focusing its investments on major U.S. markets, including Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Oklahoma, Arizona and California, with respect to cannabis, and the U.S. and internationally for hemp-based CBD products. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.RedWhiteBloom.com.

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information on IBN, visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website, applicable to all content provided by IBN wherever published or re-published: https://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com