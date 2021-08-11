Physical Rehabilitation Network Announces New Physical Therapy Clinic in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota

Carlsbad, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading physical therapy provider and practice management organization, today announced the grand opening of its physical therapy clinic in Detroit Lakes, Minn., operating under the RehabAuthority Physical Therapy brand. The RehabAuthority – Detroit Lakes clinic, located at 924 McKinley Ave., elevates the brand’s presence in Minnesota to four clinics and PRN’s national clinic footprint to 162.

“We are proud to announce our ongoing expansion in Minnesota and to open the first-ever clinic in the Detroit Lakes community,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO of PRN. “We couldn’t be more excited to provide access to our best-in-class service and personalized care for individuals living in and around the Detroit Lakes community.”

Kim Anderson, PT, MDT/IMC, BA/HPER, will lead the Detroit Lakes clinic and oversee all day-to-day operations as the clinic director. Anderson is a graduate of the University of North Dakota where he graduated Magna Cum Laude in Physical Therapy. A leader in the field with over 30 years of clinical practice, Anderson is an expert in mechanical diagnosis and treatments that utilize scientifically proven assessments.

“I am thrilled to partner with PRN to bring the RehabAuthority name to Detroit Lakes,” said Anderson. “My team and I take a patient-centered approach to our care and incorporate evidence-based treatments into our care plans. We are excited to open our clinic doors and begin building relationships with new patients and return them to their peak levels of mobility.”

RehabAuthority Physical Therapy accepts most insurance plans and will work with patients to help them better understand the benefits of physical therapy and what will be covered by their insurance.

The Detroit Lakes clinic welcomes patients of all ages and offers a variety of pain management, post-surgery rehabilitation and injury prevention services including sports medicine, ergonomic assessments and spine rehabilitation.

To learn more about RehabAuthority Physical Therapy or to schedule an appointment at the new Detroit Lakes clinic, please visit the RehabAuthority Detroit Lakes. For more information on PRN locations or partnership opportunities, visit PRNpt.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, (@PRNPhysicalTherapy), Twitter (@PRN_therapy) or on LinkedIn.

About RehabAuthority Physical Therapy

RehabAuthority provides leading physical therapy services in Idaho, North Dakota and Minnesota. Our expertise is in back and neck pain and our therapists have been improving patient’s lives by treating injuries since 1999. Since our humble beginnings, we’ve grown close to 20 clinics across three states. We put our patients first and respect and honor the recommendations of our referring physicians.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Founded in 1991, Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN) specializes in physical therapy care, workplace ergonomics solutions and serves as a comprehensive practice management organization, providing non-clinical administrative support services to physical therapists across 15 states in the western and central portions of the U.S. PRN is known for its leading, value-driven practice management services and innovative, outcomes-driven physical therapy care model.

