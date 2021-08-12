Ring Energy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will be participating in EnerCom, Inc.’s The Oil and Gas Conference in Denver, Colorado where Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paul McKinney is scheduled to make a presentation on Wednesday, August 18th at 10:30 am Mountain Time.



Senior management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors. The presentation will be webcast live and archived on Ring’s website, www.ringenergy.com, in the “Investors” section. An updated investor slide deck will be posted in the “Investors” section of Ring’s website under “Presentations” on Tuesday morning, August 17th, 2021.

About Ring Energy, Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with current operations focused on the conventional development of its Permian Basin assets in West Texas and New Mexico. For additional information, please visit www.ringenergy.com.

Contact Information

Al Petrie Advisors

Al Petrie, Senior Partner apetrie@ringenergy.com

Phone: 281-975-2146



