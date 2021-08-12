PAC Machinery Submits NEW 6800CS-XL Fulfillment Wrapper for 2021 Pack Expo Technology Excellence Award

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Machinery, a leader in the heat sealing and flexible packaging industry with one of the most comprehensive ranges of equipment, is submitting the NEW 6800CS-XL Fulfillment Wrapper for the Pack Expo 2021 Technology Excellence Award. The 6800CS-XL Fulfillment Wrapper is the fastest all-electric poly mailer bagging system on the market, accomplished with high speed bag forming, labeling, and sealing with the ability to wrap and label over 1,000 items/hr in poly mailer material for outbound shipping. The 6800CS-XL Fulfillment Wrapper is over 10x faster than hand packing in poly mailers and 3x faster than automatic bagging systems that use pre-opened bags.

This innovative new machine has sensors that measure the beginning and end of the product to right size the bag to the item going inside. This reduces material waste and cost as well as shipping charges due to dimensional weight pricing.

“This is a game changer for the e-commerce and fulfillment industry, which is experiencing tremendous growth and always looking for ways to speed up output while keeping costs down,” PAC Machinery Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Greg Berguig. The 6800CS-XL Fulfillment Wrapper works with centerfold film or sheeting, which ensures a double-digit cost-savings over flat poly mailers and pre-opened bags and does not require compressed air, making it easy to install at multiple packing stations in virtually any facility or fulfillment center,” Berguig said.

PACK EXPO 2021 – the industry’s leading show for packaging equipment held September 27 – 29, 2021, at the Las Vegas Convention Center will recognize winners across several categories including general packaging in which the 6800CS-XL Fulfillment Wrapper is submitted for. See the machine in action here.

Other features of the 6800CS-XL Fulfillment Wrapper include:

Proprietary sealing system engineered to work seamlessly with poly mailer

The first all-electric poly mailer bagging system that can create bags up to 24” wide

The 6800CS-XL Fulfillment Wrapper is an inline automatic poly bagger that is great for random size items and can handle unlimited product lengths, including single and multi-packs of apparel.

Product automatically flows into the wrapper via an infeed conveyor, with an optional scanner that communicates to the warehouse management system.

Labeling options include a 4x6 shipping label as well as product barcode for poly bag prep in clear film with suffocation warning

An integrated printer applicator applies labels on the bag. The ZPL-compatible printhead ensures easy integration into any warehouse management system. The entire system is all electric, streamlining installation and mobility in facilities without compressed air.

Designed to work with PAC’s Recylene® blend of poly mailer material, which is made with at least 50% recycled content (blend of consumer & industrial resins).



Stop by PAC Machinery booth #2414 at Pack Expo Las Vegas to see the 6800CS-XL Fulfillment Wrapper in action and over a dozen of other innovative packaging machines including automatic baggers, shrink wrap systems, bag sealers, vacuum sealers, and flow wrappers.





About PAC Machinery

As a leader in the flexible packaging industry for over 50 years, PAC Machinery is a trusted partner for businesses desiring more from their packaging capabilities. From global companies, pharmaceutical and medical industry manufacturers to online retailers, PAC Machinery can transform packaging operations with customized systems that immediately improve ROI with versatile poly bagging, shrink wrapping, bag sealing and flow wrapping systems. PAC’s solutions increase productivity through automation, reduce failure rates with superior package integrity, minimize package volume to save shipping costs, and extend product shelf life for maximum freshness. With better choices and more experience, PAC Machinery creates the ideal solution for any packaging equipment need.

PAC Machinery’s globally recognized brands known for long-lasting, flexible packaging equipment include: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, Clamco, Rollbag, and Converting Technology. Headquartered in San Rafael, California with additional manufacturing facilities in Berea, OH. and Milwaukee, WI. Contact PAC Machinery at 25 Tiburon Street, San Rafael, CA 94901. 1 (800) 985-9570. http://www.pacmachinery.com

Media contact:

Shannon Winans

Marketing Director

PAC Machinery

1 (800) 985-9570 x261

Shannonw@pacmachinery.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04c8986b-265a-4dc1-a13d-65d630ac1d61