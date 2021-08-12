DraftKings Marketplace and Autograph Instantly Sell Out Entire First Premier Preseason Access Collection Featuring Tom Brady

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Marketplace, the mainstream accessible NFT ecosystem developed by DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG), received enormous fanfare yesterday as all five Tom Brady Premier Preseason Access Collection drops provided by Autograph sold out immediately. Each respective drop across the Carbon, Platinum, Emerald, Sapphire and Ruby editions were all purchased instantly via primary sales at accessible prices ranging from $12-$100 USD. The secondary-transactions market also saw tremendous engagement as thousands of users listed and sold NFTs within the community amounting to over $1 million in gross merchandise volume (GMV).



“Our goal is to build a highly-accessible experience that introduces millions to the world of digital collectibles through DraftKings Marketplace, and so I would like to thank our community for the tremendous support of yesterday’s opening day drops,” said Matt Kalish, co-founder and president of DraftKings. “The feedback on user experience has been overwhelmingly positive, with fans queueing up to be a part of this initial NFT drop at multiples of the supply offered. This was an absolute success and important first milestone toward meeting our long-term objectives for the platform.”

With a total of just over 10,000 Premier NFTs for the inaugural Tom Brady digital collectibles created by Autograph, the drop queues of users across each edition were three times larger than the available supply and instantly sold out. This remarkable demand was complemented by the platform’s intuitive design for ease of use that drove positive user sentiment throughout the day by enabling both new and longtime collectors to seamlessly buy and sell the exclusive digital content. Through the partnership with Autograph, tomorrow marks a fresh opportunity for collectors to acquire the exclusive new Tom Brady Signature Preseason Access Collection featuring NFTs that are each digitally signed by Brady himself, and begin dropping at 3pm ET on August 13th.

“We are thrilled with the amazing response we received on our initial NFT drop,” said Dillon Rosenblatt, CEO and co-founder of Autograph. “Our creative team works very closely with our athlete partners to create an authentic, artistic collection for consumers, and the speed at which we sold out is a testament to the high-quality and accessibility of the unique product we are offering.”



Although a favorable position in the queue does not guarantee a user will be able to purchase an NFT on DraftKings Marketplace, account verification and pre-funding can be helpful measures to ensure a more streamlined experience. While the Premier collection offered thousands of Tom Brady digital collectibles, the Signature drops will have significantly fewer, with under 300 total in the whole batch. The Tom Brady Ruby Signed edition within the Signature collection will be the most exclusive NFT drop yet, with only 12 available. Each owner of a Preseason Access Pass NFT, regardless of edition, will also be granted preferential access to a future NFT drop from Autograph at a later date.

Registered DraftKings customers can visit https://marketplace.draftkings.com/ to explore DraftKings Marketplace and the latest exclusive NFT drops.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 7 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB, an official sports betting partner of the NFL, an official betting operator of PGA TOUR and the official betting operator of UFC. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

About Autograph

Autograph is an NFT platform that brings together the most iconic brands and legendary names in sports, entertainment and culture to create unique digital collections and experiences for users around the world. Co-founded by Tom Brady and headquartered in Los Angeles, Autograph is ushering in a new era of collecting through a streamlined and inclusive process, authentic and creative products and exclusive partnerships

