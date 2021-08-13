BrandSafway Wins ConstructSecure Platinum Safety Award

Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConstructSecure, a third-party global risk assessment company, recently listed several BrandSafway entities – BrandSafway Industries, BrandSafway Solutions and BrandSafway Services – as winners of their prestigious Platinum Safety Award, which recognizes companies that achieve a safety score greater than 95% in their Safety Assessment Program.



“Congratulations to our crews and our operations and environmental health and safety teams for working safely and securing our place as a Platinum Safety Award winner,” said Steve Wilson, president of Global EHS for BrandSafway. “Total scores for this award are calculated by evaluating a company’s recordable incidents, OSHA experience, safety management systems, safety program elements and safety documents to provide a thorough and objective evaluation of our performance.”



The ConstructSecure Safety Assessment Program reviews a company’s historic safety performance and current safety management systems and is a strong predictor of future performance. The Platinum Safety Award is presented to companies that register a safety score 95% or greater. “Platinum status is not easily achieved. BrandSafway Industries, LLC has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to implementing safety management systems resulting in exceptionally low incident rates,” states Garrett Burke, CEO of ConstructSecure.



About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 360 strategic locations across 30 countries and more than 38,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today’s BrandSafway is At Work For You® — leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive. For more information about BrandSafway, visit www.brandsafway.com.

# # #

Attachment