ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

| Source: ASML Netherlands BV ASML Netherlands BV

Veldhoven, NETHERLANDS

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
9-Aug-2158,134671.9539,063,135.49
10-Aug-2157,722676.7439,062,693.92
11-Aug-2158,148671.7839,062,872.77
12-Aug-2158,278670.2839,062,665.26
13-Aug-2158,787664.4839,063,009.15

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

