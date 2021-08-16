PetVivo Holdings to Present at Emerging Growth Conference on August 18, 2021

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (the "Company") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical therapeutics for pets is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on August 18, 2021. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, John Lai in real time.

Mr. Lai will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Lai will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

The Company will be presenting at 10:15 AM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register at https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1486517&tp_key=3bd9735fe4&sti=icon to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and th overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of eighteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product Kush, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs and horses, is scheduled for expanded commercial sale later this year.

