Tenable Named a Winner in CRN’s 2021 Annual Report Card Awards

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, Inc. , the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named it a winner in the Security Management category of the 2021 CRN Annual Report Card (ARC) Awards . Tenable has also won all Security Management subcategories, including product innovation, support, partnership and managed and cloud services. The awards highlight the partner trust and industry leadership Tenable has built through its Tenable Assure Partner Program.



“As a channel-first company, we remain deeply committed to providing our partners and customers with the very best products, performance and support to tackle today’s increasingly complex security challenges,” said Mark Thurmond, chief operating officer, Tenable. “We’re thrilled to be recognized by CRN for this dedication and our continued focus on helping organizations understand, measure and address their cyber risk holistically.”

The CRN ARC Awards recognize and honor best-in-class vendors that are committed to driving channel growth through innovation and outstanding channel performance. Over 3,000 solution providers across North America were surveyed and asked to rate their satisfaction with 66 vendor partners’ performance across 25 major product categories.

For information about the awards, visit www.CRN.com/ARC .

Those interested in learning more about the Tenable Assure Partner Program can visit https://www.tenable.com/partners .

About Tenable

Tenable®, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com .

Contact Information:

Cayla Baker-Ruiz

Tenable

tenablepr@tenable.com

443-545-2102, x 1544



