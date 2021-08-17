Nine large organizations engaged in structuring real estate development will work together to improve conditions and affordability in the housing market

L’ÎLE-DES-SOEURS, Quebec, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) and eight other key players in the housing industry recently met in Montreal to discuss some of the main issues affecting the housing sector.



In addition to the QPAREB, the other stakeholders present at this round table were:

Association de la construction du Québec (ACQ);

Association des inspecteurs en bâtiment du Québec (AIBQ);

Association des professionnels de la construction et de l’habitation du Québec (APCHQ);

Association professionnelle des notaires du Québec (APNQ);

Corporation des propriétaires immobiliers du Québec (CORPIQ);

Institut de développement urbain du Québec (IDU);

InterNACHI Québec;

Regroupement des gestionnaires et copropriétaires du Québec (RGCQ).

This first meeting allowed each organization to highlight some of the issues and problems specific to their sector of activity, which stem in particular from the overheating real estate market and the shortage of affordable housing. Constructive discussions allowed for a more in-depth examination of the topics covered and workshops in sub-groups will soon be held with the objective of formulating recommendations to improve the situation in Quebec.

“One of the objectives of this first meeting was to allow the major players in the industry to come together around the same table and work on developing recommendations that will be presented to the government in order to resolve some of the challenges related to the housing industry. We believe in the need to create a positive synergy for the development of a growing housing supply,” said Denis Joanis, president and chief executive officer of the QPAREB.

Observers from the ministère des Finances du Québec were also present at this roundtable event.

The nine organizations present at this event collectively represent more than 160,000 members and work in an industry whose contribution to the economy is worth more than $60 billion.

Under the leadership of the ACQ, the APCHQ and the IDU, a second meeting bringing together the same stakeholders is scheduled to take place later this fall, where a first series of recommendations will be tabled and new themes will be addressed.

Click here to see photos from this event.

Participants in the roundtable discussion: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/758d34ae-39d9-45fa-aa0b-ad1522d17f70

About

For more information:

Béatrice Gougeon

Morin Relations Publiques

514-688-3936

media@qpareb.ca