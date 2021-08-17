La-Z-Boy Reports Record Sales for Fiscal 2022 First Quarter

MONROE, Mich., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in residential furniture, today reported operating results for the fiscal 2022 first quarter ended July 24, 2021.



Fiscal 2022 first quarter* versus Fiscal 2021 first quarter :

Consolidated sales increased 84% to $524.8 million

Strong written order trends: Written same-store sales in the company-owned Retail segment increased 22% Written sales for Joybird increased 31%

Consolidated operating margin: GAAP: 6.5% versus 1.5% Non-GAAP (1) : 6.6% versus 3.1%



Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share (“EPS”): GAAP: $0.54 versus $0.10 Non-GAAP (1) : $0.55 versus $0.18

$42 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends



*Subsequent to quarter end, the Board of Directors increased the company's share repurchase authorization by 6.5 million shares to 9 million shares, representing approximately 20% of shares outstanding, equal to approximately $320 million at yesterday's closing stock price.

Summary and Outlook

Melinda D. Whittington, President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy, said, "The La-Z-Boy enterprise delivered all-time, record-high sales for a quarter, even with our annual one-week maintenance shutdown in July. We are excited about our future as demand trends remain strong across all business units, our cash position is solid, and we are investing in our business for continued success throughout the pandemic period and beyond."

Whittington added, "While we increased our production capacity in the period, we also continue to navigate our way through a volatile environment, including rapidly escalating commodity and freight costs, which have not shown signs of abating. To mitigate these historic rising costs, we took additional pricing actions in the quarter and, for the first time, imposed a surcharge on pending dealer orders in our backlog to help mitigate these significant cost increases in the near term."

Chief Financial Officer Bob Lucian noted, "With the initiatives we are executing, we expect margin performance to begin to improve in the second quarter, finishing the full fiscal year with a consolidated non-GAAP operating margin at or near double digits. Over the last two quarters, we returned $79 million in value to our shareholders through share repurchases. Reflecting confidence in our long-term cash generation, our Board of Directors has increased our share repurchase authorization, enabling our continued share buyback."

Supporting Detail

Consolidated sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 84% to $525 million versus the fiscal 2021 first quarter, which was impacted by COVID, with plants reopening at reduced capacity and most retailers closed for a portion of the quarter. Compared with the pre-pandemic fiscal 2020 first quarter, consolidated sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 27%, for a compounded annual growth rate of 13%. Consolidated GAAP operating margin increased to 6.5% versus 1.5% in the prior-year first quarter. Consolidated non-GAAP(1) operating margin improved to 6.6% versus 3.1% in the prior-year first quarter. Operating margin for the period was impacted by short-term pressures on Wholesale margins, resulting from previous pricing trailing escalating input costs due to significant backlog, as well as continued investment in capacity expansion.

GAAP diluted EPS was $0.54 for the fiscal 2022 first quarter versus $0.10 in the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP(1) diluted EPS was $0.55 versus $0.18 in the prior-year first quarter.

Wholesale Segment:

Sales: Increased 76% to $393.5 million in the fiscal 2022 first quarter compared with the fiscal 2021 first quarter, which was impacted by COVID Compared with the pre-pandemic fiscal 2020 first quarter, sales increased 23% in the fiscal 2022 first quarter, for a compounded annual growth rate of 11%

Operating Margin: Non-GAAP (1) operating margin in the fiscal 2022 first quarter was 4.7% versus 9.4% for the prior-year period, reflecting expected gross margin pressure from rising commodity costs and the delay in related pricing actions moving through the large order backlog, as well as capacity-related start-up costs and labor challenges to expand production





Written same-store sales for the entire La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® network:

Increased 10.4% for the fiscal 2022 first quarter compared with the fiscal 2021 first quarter

Compared with the pre-pandemic fiscal 2020 first quarter, written same-store sales increased 28.6% for the fiscal 2022 first quarter, for a compounded annual growth rate of 13.4%

Retail segment:

Delivered sales: Doubled, increasing 100% to $181.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the prior-year first quarter which was impacted by COVID Compared with the pre-pandemic fiscal 2020 first quarter, delivered sales increased 27%, for a compounded annual growth rate of 13%

Written same-store sales for the company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries ® stores: Increased 22% in the fiscal 2022 first quarter, reflecting positive trends across sales metrics, including traffic, average ticket and Design sales, versus last year's first quarter which included temporary store closures due to COVID Compared with the pre-pandemic fiscal 2020 first quarter, written same-store sales increased 34.5% in the fiscal 2022 first quarter, for a compounded annual growth rate of 16%

stores: Operating Margin: Non-GAAP (1) operating margin increased to 11.2% in the fiscal 2022 first quarter versus a loss of (6.8)% in the fiscal 2021 first quarter, primarily driven by fixed-cost leverage on higher delivered sales volume. Last year's first-quarter margin was impacted by a significant reduction in delivered sales due to the impacts from COVID



Corporate & Other:

Joybird delivered sales: Almost tripled, increasing 188% to $38.7 million in the fiscal 2022 first quarter compared with the same quarter last year which was impacted by COVID Compared with the pre-pandemic fiscal 2020 first quarter, delivered sales increased 125%, representing a compounded annual growth rate of 50%

Joybird written sales: Increased 31% in the fiscal 2022 first quarter compared with the prior-year quarter Compared with the pre-pandemic fiscal 2020 first quarter, written sales increased 82%, representing a compounded annual growth rate of 35%, reflecting continued robust order trends and the strength of the brand in the online marketplace

Joybird continues to deliver strong gross margins, increased conversion rates and significant growth in online and store traffic as it increases its marketing spend to drive awareness and customer acquisition



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

For the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the company generated $6 million in cash from operating activities, after investing $39 million in higher inventory levels to protect against supply chain disruptions and to support increased production and delivered sales. La-Z-Boy ended the period with $336 million in cash(2) and no debt, compared with $337 million in cash(2) and $50 million in short-term borrowings at the end of the fiscal 2021 first quarter. The company holds $33 million in investments to enhance returns on cash versus $16.5 million at the end of the fiscal 2021 first quarter. During the period, the company invested $19 million in the business through capital expenditures, paid $7 million in dividends and spent $36 million repurchasing approximately 0.9 million shares of stock in the open market under its existing authorized share repurchase program, leaving approximately 2.5 million shares available for repurchase under the program as of July 24, 2021.

Dividend and Share Repurchase Authorization

On August 17, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share on the common stock of the company, payable on September 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 2, 2021.

Additionally on August 17, 2021, demonstrating its confidence in the company's ability to grow profitably and continue to generate strong operating cash flow, the company's Board of Directors approved an increase of 6.5 million shares to its existing share repurchase authorization. With the shares available for repurchase under the program as of the end of the fiscal 2022 first quarter, this increase brings the total share repurchase authorization to 9 million shares, representing approximately 20% of shares outstanding, equal to approximately $320 million at yesterday's closing stock price. The company expects to execute the repurchase program over a three-to-four-year period, subject to market conditions, operational performance, cash flow from operations, cash balances, potential M&A activity and other business investments.

_____

(1)Non-GAAP amounts for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 exclude:

purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling $0.4 million pre-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share, with $0.3 million included in operating income and $0.1 million included in interest expense.



Non-GAAP amounts for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 exclude:

a charge of $3.5 million pre-tax, or $0.06 per diluted share, related to the company's business realignment, which included a 10% reduction in the company's global workforce and the temporary closure of its Newton, Mississippi upholstery manufacturing facility; and

purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling $1.2 million pre-tax, or $0.02 per diluted share, with $1.0 million included in operating income and a $0.2 million expense included in interest expense

Please refer to the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for detailed information on calculating the Non-GAAP measures used in this press release and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(2)Cash includes cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

Background Information

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The Wholesale segment includes England, La-Z-Boy, American Drew®, Hammary®, and Kincaid®. The company-owned Retail segment includes 157 of the 352 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture.

The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 352 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 560 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company’s Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at http://www.la-z-boy.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), this press release also includes Non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures when assessing our ongoing performance. This press release contains references to Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP income before income taxes, Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated and Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share, which may exclude, as applicable, business realignment charges, purchase accounting charges, and charges for our supply chain optimization initiative. The business realignment charges include severance costs, asset impairment costs, and costs to relocate equipment and inventory related to organizational changes we undertook as a result of our response to COVID, including a reduction in the company's work force and temporary closure of certain manufacturing facilities. The purchase accounting charges may include the amortization of intangible assets, incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value, amortization of employee retention agreements, fair value adjustments of future cash payments recorded as interest expense, and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration. The charges for our supply chain optimization initiative may include severance costs, accelerated depreciation expense, costs to relocate equipment and inventory, as well as other costs related to the closure, relocation and sale of certain manufacturing operations. In addition, this press release references the Non-GAAP financial measure of “Non-GAAP operating margin” for a future period. Non-GAAP operating margin may exclude items such as pre-tax purchase accounting charges and pre-tax business realignment charges. These and other not presently determinable items could have a material impact on the determination of operating margin on a GAAP basis and due to the probable variability and limited visibility of excluded items, we have not provided a reference to future period GAAP operating margin or a reconciliation of non-GAAP operating margin for future periods in this press release. These Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of such Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the accompanying tables.

Management believes that presenting certain Non-GAAP financial measures will help investors understand the long-term profitability trends of our business and compare our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers. Management excludes purchase accounting charges because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions consummated and the success with which we operate the businesses acquired. While the company has a history of acquisition activity, it does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and the impact of purchase accounting charges is unique to each acquisition and can vary significantly from acquisition to acquisition. Similarly, business realignment charges and the charges related to the company's supply chain optimization initiative are dependent on the timing, size, number and nature of the operations being moved or closed, and the charges may not be incurred on a predictable cycle. Management believes that exclusion of these items facilitates more consistent comparisons of the company’s operating results over time. Where applicable, the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables present the excluded items net of tax calculated using the effective tax rate from operations for the period in which the adjustment is presented, except for the non-tax deductible goodwill impairment charge and the adjustment to the fair value of contingent consideration which reflects the associated GAAP tax impact in the period presented.

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Quarter Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data) 7/24/2021 7/25/2020 Sales $ 524,783 $ 285,458 Cost of sales 322,701 169,095 Gross profit 202,082 116,363 Selling, general and administrative expense 167,711 112,038 Operating income 34,371 4,325 Interest expense (311 ) (459 ) Interest income 117 494 Other income (expense), net (93 ) 1,474 Income before income taxes 34,084 5,834 Income tax expense 8,818 1,155 Net income 25,266 4,679 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (700 ) 119 Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 24,566 $ 4,798 Basic weighted average common shares 45,072 45,909 Basic net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $ 0.54 $ 0.10 Diluted weighted average common shares 45,404 45,965 Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $ 0.54 $ 0.10

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except par value) 7/24/2021 4/24/2021 Current assets Cash and equivalents $ 332,960 $ 391,213 Restricted cash 3,266 3,490 Receivables, net of allowance of $3,367 at 7/24/2021 and $4,011 at 4/24/2021 141,597 139,341 Inventories, net 264,454 226,137 Other current assets 194,978 165,979 Total current assets 937,255 926,160 Property, plant and equipment, net 229,343 219,194 Goodwill 175,671 175,814 Other intangible assets, net 30,129 30,431 Deferred income taxes – long-term 11,477 11,915 Right of use lease assets 342,335 343,800 Other long-term assets, net 83,297 79,008 Total assets $ 1,809,507 $ 1,786,322 Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 118,120 $ 94,152 Lease liabilities, current 67,408 67,614 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 466,809 449,904 Total current liabilities 652,337 611,670 Lease liabilities, long-term 294,369 295,023 Other long-term liabilities 98,352 97,483 Shareholders' equity Preferred shares – 5,000 authorized; none issued — — Common shares, $1.00 par value – 150,000 authorized; 44,623 outstanding at 7/24/21 and 45,361 outstanding at 4/24/21 44,623 45,361 Capital in excess of par value 332,869 330,648 Retained earnings 379,862 399,010 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,823 ) (1,521 ) Total La-Z-Boy Incorporated shareholders' equity 755,531 773,498 Noncontrolling interests 8,918 8,648 Total equity 764,449 782,146 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,809,507 $ 1,786,322

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Quarter Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 7/24/2021 7/25/2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 25,266 $ 4,679 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities Loss on disposal of assets 44 14 Gain on sale of investments (256 ) (108 ) Provision for doubtful accounts (611 ) (1,575 ) Depreciation and amortization 8,553 8,119 Amortization of right-of-use lease assets 17,245 16,469 Equity-based compensation expense 2,460 2,047 Change in deferred taxes 370 785 Change in receivables (1,783 ) 3,745 Change in inventories (38,921 ) 1,686 Change in other assets (10,380 ) 4,031 Change in payables 24,767 8,864 Change in lease liabilities (17,263 ) (15,857 ) Change in other liabilities (3,328 ) 73,401 Net cash provided by operating activities 6,163 106,300 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from disposals of assets 8 10 Capital expenditures (19,343 ) (9,810 ) Purchases of investments (9,900 ) (3,623 ) Proceeds from sales of investments 9,716 14,671 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (19,519 ) 1,248 Cash flows from financing activities Payments on debt and finance lease liabilities (30 ) (25,013 ) Holdback payments for acquisition purchases — (437 ) Stock issued for stock and employee benefit plans, net of shares withheld for taxes (2,228 ) (1,749 ) Repurchases of common stock (35,640 ) — Dividends paid to shareholders (6,777 ) — Dividends paid to minority interest joint venture partners (1) — (8,507 ) Net cash used for financing activities (44,675 ) (35,706 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents (446 ) 1,310 Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (58,477 ) 73,152 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 394,703 263,528 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 336,226 $ 336,680 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities Capital expenditures included in payables $ 3,957 $ 881

(1) Includes dividends paid to joint venture minority partners resulting from the repatriation of dividends from our foreign earnings that we no longer consider permanently reinvested.





LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

SEGMENT INFORMATION

Quarter Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 7/24/2021 7/25/2020 Sales Wholesale segment: Sales to external customers $ 303,617 $ 179,755 Intersegment sales 89,882 43,818 Wholesale segment sales 393,499 223,573 Retail segment sales 181,847 91,137 Corporate and Other: Sales to external customers 39,319 14,566 Intersegment sales 4,315 2,175 Corporate and Other sales 43,634 16,741 Eliminations (94,197 ) (45,993 ) Consolidated sales $ 524,783 $ 285,458 Operating Income (Loss) Wholesale segment $ 18,331 $ 17,940 Retail segment 20,438 (6,627 ) Corporate and Other (4,398 ) (6,988 ) Consolidated operating income $ 34,371 $ 4,325

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Quarter Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 7/24/2021 7/25/2020 GAAP gross profit $ 202,082 $ 116,363 Add back: Purchase accounting charges - incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value — 297 Add back: Business realignment charges — 1,070 Add back: Supply chain optimization initiative charges/(gain) — (50 ) Non-GAAP gross profit $ 202,082 $ 117,680 GAAP SG&A $ 167,711 $ 112,038 Less: Purchase accounting charges - amortization of intangible assets and retention agreements (260 ) (722 ) Less: Business realignment charges — (2,472 ) Non-GAAP SG&A $ 167,451 $ 108,844 GAAP operating income $ 34,371 $ 4,325 Add back: Purchase accounting charges 260 1,019 Add back: Business realignment charges — 3,542 Add back: Supply chain optimization initiative charges/(gain) — (50 ) Non-GAAP operating income $ 34,631 $ 8,836 GAAP income before income taxes $ 34,084 $ 5,834 Add back: Purchase accounting charges recorded as part of gross profit, SG&A, and interest expense 440 1,189 Add back: Business realignment charges — 3,542 Add back: Supply chain optimization initiative charges/(gain) — (50 ) Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 34,524 $ 10,515 GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 24,566 $ 4,798 Add back: Purchase accounting charges recorded as part of gross profit, SG&A, and interest expense 440 1,189 Less: Tax effect of purchase accounting (114 ) (235 ) Add back: Business realignment charges — 3,542 Less: Tax effect of business realignment charges — (701 ) Add back: Supply chain optimization initiative charges/(gain) — (50 ) Less: Tax effect of supply chain optimization initiative — 10 Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 24,892 $ 8,552 GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share $ 0.54 $ 0.10 Add back: Purchase accounting charges, net of tax, per share 0.01 0.02 Add back: Business realignment charges, net of tax, per share — 0.06 Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share $ 0.55 $ 0.18

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

SEGMENT INFORMATION