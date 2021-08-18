Ultimus Names Joel Lieb to Key Client Relationship Management Position

CINCINNATI, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a leading independent provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®) is pleased to welcome Joel Lieb as Senior Vice President - Relationship Management to the firm.



Lieb brings to Ultimus decades of industry experience in a variety of senior management roles servicing ETFs, mutual funds and collective trust funds. His experience includes more than 30 years of progressive responsibility and accomplishments with global provider SEI in positions that spanned Relationship Management, Client Solutions & Advice, Sales support, and Operations. Lieb is frequently a contributor on investment-related panels.

Lieb most recently served as Executive Vice President of B&G Business Solutions, Inc., a boutique management consulting firm and holds a B.S. in Finance from Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA.

Lieb’s depth and breadth of experience, particularly in working with large institutional clients, ETFs, and Collective Investment Trusts (CITs), add a unique position to Ultimus’ capabilities in helping key clients evolve their service and product strategies. He has also worked in a fiduciary role with institutional clients as a discretionary investment manager, which included creating investment models for defined contribution plans. Having both asset management experience and fund servicing experience affords Lieb the distinctive perspective of how the competitive landscape shapes investment advisers’ revenue and product development decisions.

At Ultimus, Lieb is responsible for ongoing relationship management of select clients and development of partnership initiatives to optimize services for investment adviser clients. Among his many responsibilities, Lieb focuses on ensuring an understanding of clients’ unique service requirements and business growth objectives, while driving high-quality service results.

Ultimus EVP and Head of Fund Servicing, Bill Tomko, said that Lieb’s industry expertise and proven track record have made him a very valuable addition to the Ultimus senior management team. “As we continue to grow our business, we added Joel in the pivotal SVP-Relationship Management role to help ensure that Ultimus continues to provide industry-leading, high-quality services to our clients,” he said. “His more than 30 years in the mutual fund servicing industry—especially his impressive track record with large institutional clients along with his specialized knowledge of CITs—reinforce and expand Ultimus’ ability to provide unique value in helping our clients grow their businesses.”

Ultimus CEO Gary Tenkman says that Lieb’s addition reflects the firm’s commitment to industry leadership. “As Ultimus continues to move upstream to larger institutional clients, we are committed to investing in talent with the kind of expertise, insights, and credibility that a seasoned professional like Joel brings,” he said. “We are exceptionally pleased to welcome him to the Ultimus team.”

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, New York and Denver, Ultimus employs more than 700 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,300 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

