New Vishay Intertechnology Very Fast-Acting Thin Film Chip Fuse Offers AEC-Q200 Qualification for Automotive Applications

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new very fast-acting thin film chip fuse. For automotive applications, the Vishay Beyschlag MFU 0603 AT is AEC-Q200 qualified and features current ratings from 0.5 A to 5.0 A.



The device released today will be used in electric (EV) and hybrid electric (HEV) vehicles, where it will provide protection for voltage sensing circuits in battery management systems, in addition to circuit protection for small loads. For these applications, the fuse’s highly controlled thin film manufacturing process guarantees an outstanding stability of fusing characteristics.

Offering a robust design, the MFU 0603 AT consists of a homogeneous metal alloy film deposited on a high grade ceramic substrate, with fuse elements covered by a protective coating designed for electrical, mechanical, and climatic protection. The device offers advanced sulfur resistance in accordance with ASTM B 809, and it withstands 85 °C / 85 % R.H. for 1000 h biased humidity testing and testing for thermal shock.

Offered in the 0603 case size, the fuse features a rated voltage of up to 63 V, breakdown capacity of 50 A, and operating temperature range of -55 C to +125 C. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the fuse is suitable for processing on automatic SMD assembly systems and automatic soldering using wave, reflow, or vapor phase.

Samples and production quantities of the MFU 0603-FF AT are available now, with lead times of 10 to 14 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

