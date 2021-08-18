NFM Lending opens new branch in Oregon City, OR

NFM Lending is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch in Oregon City, OR. The branch is located at 1010 5th St. Oregon City, OR 97045 and will be led by Branch Manager, Tammy Wittren. The NFM Lending branch will focus on expanding NFM’s flexible and powerful lending platform to better serve community families with exceptional customer service. NFM Lending offers Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, FNMA, Jumbo, and many other loan options to fit every borrower’s need.



“Being chosen to originate for NFM Lending is an honor. It was clear from the start that they are most interested in my business success and personal growth,” said Wittren. “NFM gives me the power and control of a big company and the maneuverability of a small, easy-to-navigate organization. Their model allows me to make loan-level decisions on price and processes, speed, and culture. NFM Lending protects its culture over profits which is so attractive to me as a veteran loan officer and is one of the reasons I am so excited to be here.”



The branch’s goal is to continue to provide the same commitment and dedication to borrowers, ranging from first time homebuyers to seasoned buyers looking for their next home, a second home, or investment properties.



“Tammy is a genuine diamond in the rough. Not only is she a world-class person and producer, she’s highly dedicated to coaching the next generation of originators,” said Greg Sher, Chief Business Development Officer. “Her energy is infectious. Her passion is limitless. We feel fortunate to have someone of her stature in our family.”



Wittren is currently seeking qualified Mortgage Loan Originators for full and part-time positions.



For more information, please contact:



Tammy Wittren

Branch Manager

NMLS# 113328

503-744-4414

twittren@nfmlending.com

www.nfmlending.com/loanoriginator/tammy-wittren/



About NFM Lending



NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 42 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, and Freedmont Mortgage Group. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.