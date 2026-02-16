NFM Lending Named a 2026 Top Workplace by Scotsman Guide Magazine

Linthicum, MD, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending and its Family of Lenders are proud to announce that they have been recognized as a Top Workplace by Scotsman Guide Magazine in its third annual Top Workplaces feature. While several companies were selected as Top Workplaces, NFM is honored to be among nearly a dozen chosen for recognition in the pages of Scotsman Guide Magazine.

Scotsman Guide’s Top Workplaces program celebrates organizations that inspire their employees, provide the resources and motivation needed to achieve their goals, and create environments where teams can thrive. According to Scotsman Guide, “Putting together a successful organization isn’t easy. These companies have shown us how.”

“We are honored to be recognized by Scotsman Guide as a Top Workplace,” said Bob Tyson, CEO of NFM Lending. “At NFM, our people are our greatest asset. We are committed to creating a culture where every team member feels valued, supported, and empowered to succeed. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and passion of our entire organization.”

As part of the Top Workplaces feature, NFM shared insights into its company culture, how it supports its team members, and its approach to conducting business with integrity and excellence. This recognition underscores NFM’s ongoing commitment to making the mortgage industry a stronger, more vital part of the housing finance ecosystem.

For more information about NFM, please visit nfmlending.com.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1998, and is known for its exceptional service, diverse loan offerings, and commitment to helping families achieve their homeownership dreams. NFM Lending and its family of companies include Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, Element Home Loans, Homespire Home Loans, and Creator Collective. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Gene DiPaula

VP, Communications

NFM Lending

gdipaula@nfmlending.com

Attachment