BeyondTrust Names Marc Maiffret Chief Technology Officer and Morey Haber Chief Security Officer

Marc Maiffret rejoins BeyondTrust as CTO, bringing 20+ years of security leadership and expertise



Morey Haber focuses on CSO role to oversee security and governance for BeyondTrust's corporate and cloud-based solutions

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced the hire of Marc Maiffret as Chief Technology Officer and appointment of Morey Haber as Chief Security Officer, further expanding and strengthening the company’s security leadership.

Marc Maiffret brings 20+ years of executive security leadership to BeyondTrust, as a founder at eEye Digital Security, and executive leadership positions at FireEye, BeyondTrust, and SpaceX. An early pioneer in vulnerability and security research, Marc discovered and named the first Microsoft computer worm, CodeRed. Marc has testified before Congress on multiple occasions on matters of national security and has appeared on most major TV news stations, newspapers, and security industry publications. As Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Marc will be focused on developing technology roadmaps and building the innovative technology platforms necessary to enable the delivery of highly secure, highly scalable, best-in-class products. Marc will also take a role in BeyondTrust Labs, further enhancing BeyondTrust initiatives in security and technology research.

“Joining BeyondTrust is not only a chance to work with an amazing team, but also contribute to a company that I believe is best positioned to have a continued impact in helping customers solve real-world security problems,” said Marc Maiffret, CTO, BeyondTrust. “I believe that properly managing privileges, identities and access is central to defending against modern attackers. I’m excited for the opportunity to build on the innovation and remarkable progress BeyondTrust has made in the last few years while helping to chart a course for what is beyond the horizon.”

Morey Haber joined BeyondTrust in 2012 as a part of the eEye Digital Security acquisition, where he served as a Product Owner and Solutions Engineer since 2004. Morey has more than 25 years of IT industry experience and has authored three books: Privileged Attack Vectors, Asset Attack Vectors, and Identity Attack Vectors. He is a founding member of the industry group Transparency in Security, and in 2020 was elected to the Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA) Executive Advisory Board. Morey will carry his extensive knowledge from his most recent experience as BeyondTrust CISO and CTO into his new role as Chief Security Officer (CSO), where he will direct and oversee security and governance for the company’s corporate and cloud-based solutions.

BeyondTrust is also pleased to announce the following promotions and hires, expanding its global team of cybersecurity experts:

Christopher Hills, who joined BeyondTrust in 2019, has been promoted to Chief Security Strategist (CSS), Americas

Brian Chappell, who joined BeyondTrust in 2012, has been promoted to Chief Security Strategist (CSS), EMEIA

James Maude joined BeyondTrust in February 2021 as lead Cybersecurity Researcher at BeyondTrust Labs

In addition, BeyondTrust has continued to grow its talented team of nearly 1,200 global employees, adding approximately 225 new employees in the first half 2021. Despite the challenges of the ongoing pandemic, BeyondTrust remained committed to creating an exceptional employee experience resulting in several industry awards, including:

“The addition of security industry veteran Marc Maiffret to our Executive Leadership Team is a testament to the role BeyondTrust is taking as a leader and innovator in the market,” says Matt Dircks, CEO, BeyondTrust. “The other changes at the leadership level, as well as the pace of hiring across the entire organization, is a direct reflection of the incredible achievements and momentum at BeyondTrust. Our employees are the single most important driver of our success as a company. We are committed to creating a truly great place to work for the talented, exceptional people that comprise the global BeyondTrust team.”



About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), empowering organizations to secure and manage their entire universe of privileges. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced PAM solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

The BeyondTrust Universal Privilege Management approach secures and protects privileges across passwords, endpoints, and access, giving organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 70 percent of the Fortune 500, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com .

