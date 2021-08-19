Global External Fixators Market to Surpass US$ 1701.0 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global external fixators market is estimated to be valued at US$ 978.4 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2021-2028).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global External Fixators Market:

The increasing prevalence of the chronic diseases such as diabetes is expected to drive the global fixator market. According to healthline article on 2018, chronic diseases such as diabetes leads to slow bone formation and also slows down the wound and burn healing process in individuals. For instance, according to National Diabetes Statistics Report 2020, approximately 34.2 million Americans suffered from diabetes and around 88 million American adults have pre-diabetic conditions.

Among regions, North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global external fixators market during the forecast period, owing to key players focusing on product approvals for external fixators. For instance, in October 2020, WishBone Medical, Inc., a company focusing on manufacturing of pediatric orthopedic medical devices, received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for Smart Correction External Fixation System, which is a smart system that is used as an external fixator for orthopedic deformities.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global external fixators market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.2 % during the forecast period, as key companies are focusing on product launches in the market. For instance, Orthopaedic Implant Company (“OIC”), an orthopedic medical device company, launched OIC external fixation system at Meeting Hall in the Vancouver Convention Center during the 2017 Annual Meeting of the Orthopaedic Trauma Association.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global external fixators market include Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (DePuy Synthes), Double Medical Technology Inc., Orthofix Holdings, Inc., Ortho-SUV Ltd., Response Ortho LLC, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation , Zimmer Biomet, Auxein Medical, Acumed, Tasarimmed Tıbbi Mamuller San. Tic A.Ş, Orthopaedic Implant Company (“OIC”), Gexfix SA, WishBone Medical, Inc., and Matrix Meditech.

Market Segmentation:

Global External Fixators Market, By Product Type: Manual Fixators Computer-Assisted Fixators

Global External Fi xators Market, By Fixation Type : Unilateral Fixator [Modular AO Type] Circular Fixators Hybrid

Global External Fixators Market, By Indication : Fractures with soft-tissue damage Polytrauma—damage control surgery Skeletal infection Corrective surgery (Limb Correction, Orthopedic Deformities)

Global Extern al Fixators Market, By End User : Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Orthopedic Clinics

Global External Fixators Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country: North Africa Central Africa South Africa







