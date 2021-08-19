Russell Siakel Joins PetVivo Holdings, Inc. as the Director of Marketing

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (the "Company") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical therapeutics for pets is pleased to announce that Russell Siakel has accepted a position with the Company as its new Director of Marketing. Mr. Siakel has been guiding the Company’s marketing efforts as a consultant since January, 2021.

"We are incredibly excited to have Russ join the PetVivo team and provide his vast insight and expertise to introduce and enhance the overall awareness and image of PetVivo and the products PetVivo commercializes.” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “Russ brings a wealth of experience to our team as an expert in the marketing and promotion of therapeutic products for companion animals."

Mr. Siakel has been involved in many aspects of the animal health industry for over thirty years. He has served in various roles in both marketing and sales management with Pfizer Animal Health (now called Zoetis) and Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health. He held roles involving brand management both domestically and internationally. Mr. Siakel’s management of some of the leading brands for large veterinary products companies bringing a wealth of experience to PetVivo, which is a tremendous asset in view of their animal health focus. His expertise has been predominately in the areas of veterinary vaccines and devices in both companion animals and livestock. Mr. Siakel has an MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University.

“I am delighted to join PetVivo, a company whose technology could truly enhance the lives of companion animals,” said Mr. Siakel. “I am looking forward to joining a company that possesses a strong business model, innovative technology and unique products that address the animal’s affliction rather than just the symptoms. I look forward to working with the team to execute on the company’s priorities, accelerate growth and enhance value for their customers and shareholders.”

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twenty-one patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product Kush, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs and horses, is scheduled for expanded commercial sale later this year.

