90 NFM Lending Loan Originators named Top 1% by Mortgage Executive Magazine for 2020

Linthicum Height, NFM Lending, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LINTHICUM, MD, August 20, 2021 — NFM Lending and its Family of Lenders are proud to announce 90 of its loan originators have been ranked as the “Top 1% Mortgage Originators in America 2020” by Mortgage Executive Magazine.

Each year, Mortgage Executive Magazine compiles a list of the nation’s Top Mortgage Originators. This list recognizes and celebrates leading mortgage professionals on their service, hard work, and overall dedication to servicing their clients. A minimum of $30 million in personal production in 2020 is required to be eligible for the honor.

“2020 was a monumental year for NFM Lending and the mortgage industry as a whole. I would like to recognize the amazing achievement of the 90 Loan Originators across the NFM Family who made the Top 1% in 2020,” said David Silverman, Founder/CEO of NFM Lending. “The dedication and talent of this group of individuals is inspiring. I am honored and humbled by their continued growth and success. They exceeded all expectations with the highest of standards not only at NFM, but across the entire mortgage industry.”

In addition to this remarkable accolade, three NFM Loan Originators were included in the magazine’s Top 200 Mortgage Originators in America list: Oleg Tkach (Lynwood, WA) at #49, Jessica Uphoff (Westminster, CO) at #133, and Jane Floyd (Tampa, FL) at #163. “I am extremely proud of Oleg Tkach, Jessica Uphoff, and Jane Floyd, along with their phenomenal teams,” added Silverman. “They continue to amaze their clients and referral partners year after year. Their leadership and pursuit of excellence drives their success, which has landed them on the 2020 National Top 200 Producers list. We are grateful for each of them as they are such positive role models and leaders in the NFM family. Congratulations to all!”

Congratulations to our 90 Loan Originators:

John Acton, Freedmont Mortgage Group

Darran Anthony, Main Street Home Loans

David Arocho, NFM Lending

Danny Banda, NFM Lending

Tyler Barnett, NFM Lending

Andrew Beigel, NFM Lending

Scott Bienstock, Freedmont Mortgage Group

Neil Bourdelaise, Main Street Home Loans

Nick Bronsozian, BluPrint Home Loans

Benjamin Burkett, NFM Lending

Brian Burnham, NFM Lending

David Campagnone, Main Street Home Loans

Eric Carlson, NFM Lending

Clay Carroll, Main Street Home Loans

Anthony Cellini, NFM Lending

Hillary Cochin, Main Street Home Loans

Brian Coleman, Main Street Home Loans

Austin Combs, NFM Lending

Jerry Cook, NFM Lending

Gregory Cowart, NFM Lending

Taylor Croy, NFM Lending

Mario Cua, NFM Lending

Roger Dennis, NFM Lending

Jeff Douglas, Main Street Home Loans

Karen Dulmage, Main Street Home Loans

Derek Evans, Main Street Home Loans

Michael Farrell, Main Street Home Loans

Carolyn Flitcroft, Main Street Home Loans

Jane Floyd, NFM Lending

Jason Fox, NFM Lending

Ryan George, NFM Lending

Christopher Grizzell, NFM Lending

Rita Hairston, Main Street Home Loans

Bryan Harrison, NFM Lending

Nathan Hartseil, Main Street Home Loans

Christopher Jordan, Main Street Home Loans

Craig Kam, NFM Lending

Craig Kessler, Freedmont Mortgage Group

Thurman Killen, NFM Lending

Mary Levinson, NFM Lending

William Lex, NFM Lending

David Licciardi, Main Street Home Loans

Amy Lodes, Main Street Home Loans

Andrew Long, Main Street Home Loans

Sean Maloney, NFM Lending

Nicholas Mautino, NFM Lending

Tonya May, NFM Lending

Brian McDermott, Main Street Home Loans

Jason McLaughlin, NFM Lending

Colleen McQuillen, Main Street Home Loans

Jeff Miltenberger, NFM Lending

Jeremy Minson, NFM Lending

Jolene Moore, Main Street Home Loans

Kelcey Morange, Main Street Home Loans

Kevin Murphy, Freedmont Mortgage Group

Paul Nagel, Main Street Home Loans

Robert O'Connell, Main Street Home Loans

Peter O'Donnell, Main Street Home Loans

Gustavo Pared, NFM Lending

Brandon Pavlovic, NFM Lending

Chuck Payne, NFM Lending

Brian Pintar, NFM Lending

Michael Plummer, Main Street Home Loans

Jeremy Poling, NFM Lending

Michelle Powstanski, Main Street Home Loans

Matthew Primrose, NFM Lending

Bryan Raiford, NFM Lending

Timothy Reinhart, Main Street Home Loans

Waldy Ripoll, Main Street Home Loans

Gregory Runyon, NFM Lending

Daniel Sa, NFM Lending

Robin Sabatino, Freedmont Mortgage Group

Sylvia Sanders, BluPrint Home Loans

John Savastano, Main Street Home Loans

Salvatore Savastano, Main Street Home Loans

Derek Schwarz, Main Street Home Loans

James Serrano, NFM Lending

Justus Sharp, NFM Lending

Shane Staples, NFM Lending

Rob Stettler, NFM Lending

Blane Stewart, NFM Lending

Hans Stone, BluPrint Home Loans

Ashley Swenson, NFM Lending

Oleg Tkach, NFM Lending

Ana Tolentino, Main Street Home Loans

David Travers, Main Street Home Loans

Jessica Uphoff, NFM Lending

Travis Vollmerhausen, Main Street Home Loans

Raquel Wilson, NFM Lending

Kenneth Ynes, NFM Lending



NFM Lending is proud of these Loan Originators’ achievements and wishes them continued success.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a mortgage lending company currently licensed in 42 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, and Freedmont Mortgage Group. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

Media Contact:

NFM Lending

1888233009

Attachment