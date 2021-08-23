ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 16-Aug-21 58,585 666.77 39,062,673.58 17-Aug-21 58,644 666.10 39,062,721.48 18-Aug-21 58,761 664.77 39,062,585.23 19-Aug-21 59,493 656.60 39,062,984.81 20-Aug-21 58,377 669.14 39,062,630.96

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).