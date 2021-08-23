ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|16-Aug-21
|58,585
|666.77
|39,062,673.58
|17-Aug-21
|58,644
|666.10
|39,062,721.48
|18-Aug-21
|58,761
|664.77
|39,062,585.23
|19-Aug-21
|59,493
|656.60
|39,062,984.81
|20-Aug-21
|58,377
|669.14
|39,062,630.96
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
