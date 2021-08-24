Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Legacy Acquisition Corp’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – LGC, ID

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Legacy Acquisition Corp (“Legacy Acquisition”) (NYSE: LGC), now known as Parts iD, Inc. (“Parts iD”) (NYSE: ID), breached their fiduciary duties to Legacy Acquisition and its shareholders. If you were a Legacy Acquisition shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether Legacy Acquisition’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Legacy Acquisition in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Legacy Acquisition shareholders, and whether Legacy Acquisition’s shareholders suffered damages as a result.

On September 18, 2020, Legacy Acquisition executed a merger agreement with the predecessor to Parts iD, with an October 19, 2020, record date for the shareholder vote. On November 20, 2020, the merger transaction closed, with Parts iD continuing as the successor entity.

In its final days of trading pre-merger, the price of Legacy Acquisition stock dropped dramatically, and remains depressed, currently trading at $5.16/share.

If you were a Legacy Acquisition shareholder, you may have legal claims against Legacy Acquisition’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

