Save Foods Appoints Dror Eigerman To Its Advisory Board

Exports Expert Will Provide Guidance On New Business Development

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods (Nasdaq: SVFD) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an agri-food-tech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to extend the shelf life and ensure food safety of fresh fruits and vegetables, today announced that it has appointed Dror Eigerman to its Advisory Board.



Mr. Eigerman is the Chief Executive Officer of Galilee Export, (http://galilee-export.com/) Israel’s second largest exporter of fruits and vegetables. Coordinating the resources of more than 70 farms under four different organizations, Mr. Eigerman oversees the growing and shipping of over 75,000 tons of produce to buyers around the world, accounting for more $180 million annually. Prior to joining Galilee, Eigerman was the Export Manager at Mehadrin Tnuport Export, where he managed the sales, production, logistics and marketing of a packing house valued at $100 million. Mr. Eigerman earned his Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and his MBA from Tel Aviv University.

Save Foods Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer, David Palach, commented on the appointment, “I am so pleased that Dror has agreed to join our Advisory Board. His experience in the field and throughout the sales process has made him keenly aware how critical shelf life is as well as the burden related to complying with the increasingly stringent standards for selling produce in the EU and other regulated markets; the issues our customers face every day.”

Palach went on, “Dror’s knowledge will be invaluable in helping us effectively communicate the ability of Save Foods treatments to resolve those issues. What’s more, his reputation and influence within the industry will open doors to some of the most powerful operators around the world.”

Mr. Eigerman added, “Worldwide demand for fresh produce is stronger than ever but getting it into the hands of consumers requires a delicate balance of maximizing yield and shelf life while minimizing the use of harmful chemicals. Produce that is infected or rotting before it lands on the shelf not only results in economic losses for the packing house, the exporter or to the retailer, it can destroy business relationships.

“Save Foods has developed the most effective produce treatment products I’ve seen; I don’t know another product that increases yield and extends shelf life to the same degree, using only safe, FDA GRAS ingredients. I believe we have a real opportunity to establish Save Foods as the preferred solution for produce suppliers, and I look forward working with David and the team to achieve that goal,” Eigerman concluded.

About Save Foods

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agrifoodtech industry: food waste & loss and food safety. Save Foods is dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with its customers, Save Foods develops new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. Save Foods’ initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing citrus, avocado, pears, bell peppers and mangos. By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods’ products not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, but they also ensure a safe, natural, and healthy product. For more information visit our website at https://savefoods.co/ , the content of which is not a part of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, we are using forward-looking statements in this press release when we discuss the material and positive effect Mr. Eigerman’s appointment will have on our business and operations, our ability to effectively maximize Mr. Eigerman’s skills and contributions, and Mr. Eigerman’s ability to help facilitate sales of Save Foods’ solutions and promote a positive market reputation for Save Foods. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including market conditions and the satisfaction of all conditions to, and the closing of, the offering, as well as those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Save Foods’ annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 29, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

MEDIA AND INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

David Palach, CEO | david@savefoods.co

IR Director : ir@savefoods.co