Fabletics Introduces Lounge

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabletics announces the introduction of Lounge, a new category that applies the best of Fabletics activewear to loungewear. Officially launching on September 1, Fabletics Lounge redefines comfort one fiber at a time with a debut 17-piece collection that offers effortless styles and endless combinations.



Fabletics Lounge is engineered to combine softness and stretch for maximum comfort without sacrificing style. Taking a cue from Fabletics activewear, Lounge brings incredible quality at the right price to flattering silhouettes designed as self-care you can wear.

The Fabletics Lounge evolution opens up a new growth opportunity for the brand known internationally for its bold designs and accessible price point. Buoyed by a surge in demand for comfortable yet stylish apparel, the loungewear market is estimated to be worth $9.98 billion by 2027 according to a recent research report by Market Research Future (MRFR).

“At Fabletics, we design with our members in mind and there has never been a category more in demand than loungewear,” commented Felix del Toro, Chief Merchandising and Design Officer at Fabletics. “We love evolving alongside the needs and lifestyle of our customers, which is why we are so excited to bring them Fabletics Lounge, a category that is truly made to be lived in. Every month we will introduce new collections with feel-good and stylish essentials that we are sure our customers will never want to take off.”

“The opportunity ahead for loungewear is massive,” commented Adam Goldenberg, CEO, Fabletics. “We have the best talent to take advantage of this surging trend, applying performance materials to a category that isn’t going anywhere. As experienced fashion disruptors, we’re confident Fabletics Lounge will soon be a new category leader.”

The Fabletics Lounge debut collection include sets, coordinates, separates and robes, which were designed with intention to mix and match. Core to the category is an emphasis on premium and performance fabrics. Premium fabrics woven throughout the collection are ultra-soft and light weight, including a cloud-like rib knit, buttery materials and cozy organic cotton. Designed with comfort and breathability at the forefront, the collection provides a gentle, easy fit to seamlessly adapt to a modern lifestyle and transition through everyday activities – from home, to running errands to travel.

The 17 different styles in the debut collection offer seven color choices and seven premium fabrics, including:

Washed Tricot: Feels like silk but stretches like a knit, resulting in a super smooth garment that’s durable enough for all-day wear, and soft enough for bed.

Feels like silk but stretches like a knit, resulting in a super smooth garment that’s durable enough for all-day wear, and soft enough for bed. Cotton Flex: Created from natural cotton fibers and Spandex. The result? Unparalleled fit and feel.

Created from natural cotton fibers and Spandex. The result? Unparalleled fit and feel. Tech Terry’s: The loopback finishing technique creates an everyday jogger with the ultra-soft and cushiony feel of your favorite luxe towels.

The loopback finishing technique creates an everyday jogger with the ultra-soft and cushiony feel of your favorite luxe towels. Structured Fleece: Knit using recycled fibers that are then brushed back to create an ultra-plush and cozy feel.

Following the official launch on September 1, Fabletics Lounge will be available in store and online at www.fabletics.com. Similar to the Fabletics collection drop cadence, new Lounge collections will be released monthly featuring entirely new styles and fabrics.

About Fabletics

Fabletics is recognized today as one of the fastest-growing brands in the history of eCommerce. In 2013, Fabletics was founded with a technology-first, data-driven approach and brought to the activewear category a differentiated fashion-house mentality. Motivated by its innovative VIP membership serving over 2 million loyal members, Fabletics delivers a seamless omnichannel experience online and in its state-of-the-art stores equipped with its proprietary OmniShop Point-of-Sale technology. With a growing fleet of retail locations across the U.S., select Fabletics stores also offer connected fitness boutiques, complementing the brand’s fitness and wellness content offering through its on-demand Fabletics FIT app. Fabletics delivers new drops every week in sizes XXS-4X for women and monthly in sizes XS-XXL for men, available in the U.S., Canada, and most of Europe. Experience Fabletics’ full selection of activewear, accessories, shoes, and more at fabletics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7daf7dde-1e11-4bce-a1f5-7997c19028cf