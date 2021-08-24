FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distributions for Its Exchange Traded Funds

TSX Symbols – FUD/FUD.A, FDE/FDE.A, FSL/FSL.A, EUR/EUR.A, ETP/ETP.A & FTB



TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. is pleased to announce cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Neo Exchange for the month ending August 31, 2021.

The cash distributions are payable on September 8, 2021 to Unitholders of record on August 31, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of August 30, 2021.

Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution

Amount First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)



FUD $0.0450 FUD.A $0.0200 First Trust AlphaDEX™ Emerging Market Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged) FDE $0.0600 FDE.A $0.0500 First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSL $0.0400 FSL.A $0.0350 First Trust AlphaDEX™ European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) EUR $0.0650 EUR.A $0.0450 First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF ETP $0.0450 ETP.A $0.0350 First Trust Tactical Bond Index ETF FTB $0.0525 First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETF FJFB $0.0351

About First Trust

First Trust Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately US $207.83 billion as of July 30, 2021 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.

