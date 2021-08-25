Sibros’ CTO Mayank Sikaria Recognized as a 2021 Rising Star by Automotive News

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayank Sikaria, CTO and Co-Founder of Sibros has been named a 2021 Automotive News Rising Star. Mayank and his co-honorees are featured in a special section in the August 23 issue of Automotive News.



The Rising Stars: Automakers and Suppliers program honors U.S.-based auto executives, under the age of 45, on the manufacturing and supply side of the auto industry who have the talent and dedication necessary to become industry leaders of tomorrow. Automotive News has published the list of the industry’s up and comers annually since 2014.

This year’s honorees come from 25 companies and a variety of disciplines — from executive management to purchasing, engineering, mobility, and design.

As CTO of Sibros, Mayank oversees firmware, engineering, and technology development for the company's flagship product, Deep Connected Platform , an award-winning automotive software and data management solution used by OEMs globally. Prior to co-founding Sibros, Mayank began his career in the semiconductor industry before joining Faraday Future as one of its first System Software Engineers and later as Manager of Battery Management Systems. While at Faraday Future, Mayank and his team managed control electronics, firmware, integration, and validation. Mayank holds multiple automotive industry patents, is a certified functional safety expert (ISO 26262) and earned his Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from the University of Davis, California.

“The Rising Stars program recognizes automotive executives in middle and upper management who are destined to be industry superstars,” said Jason Stein, publisher of Automotive News. “The best predictor of big personal success is enormous responsibility at a young age. When great potential is identified and rewarded early, the organization wins.”

The Automotive News Rising Stars honors up and coming U.S.-based executives at automakers, suppliers, and mobility companies. These 25 Rising Stars came from all over the world to the automakers and suppliers of North America. Mayank Sikaria and the complete profiles of all 25 Rising Stars for 2021 are available here .

Since 1925, Automotive News has been the primary source for news happening among automotive retailers, suppliers, and manufacturers.

About Sibros

Sibros powers the connected vehicle ecosystem with its Deep Connected Platform (DCP) for safe and secure deep software updates, data collection and diagnostics in one vertically integrated system. DCP supports the majority of vehicle network architectures right out-of-the-box and is built to the most rigorous safety, security and data privacy standards in the world, such as ISO 26262 (Functional Safety), GDPR and WP.29. Sibros empowers OEMs to reduce recalls and warranty claims and create dozens of use cases spanning fleet management, predictive maintenance, usage-based insurance, owner personalization and beyond. Sibros was named 2021 Connected Car Platform of the Year by IoT Breakthrough Awards. To learn more about the Silicon Valley based company, visit www.sibros.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17412364-08e8-489d-b87d-a15448ce4c90.