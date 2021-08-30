Dynagas LNG Partners Announces Date for the Release of Second Quarter 2021 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: “DLNG”) (“Dynagas Partners” or the “Partnership”), an owner and operator of LNG carriers, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after market closes in New York on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.



The next day, Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the earnings results.

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 (877) 553-9962 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0(808) 238-0669 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 2071 928592 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote "Dynagas."

To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website http://www.dynagaspartners.com and click on Webcasts under our Investor Relations page. The audio replay of the conference call will remain available until Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Audio Webcast - Slides Presentation:

There will be a live and then archived audio webcast of the conference call, via the internet through the Dynagas LNG Partners website www.dynagaspartners.com. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.



The slide presentation on the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 financial results will be available in PDF format 10 minutes prior to the conference call and webcast, accessible on the company's website www.dynagaspartners.com on the webcast page. Participants to the webcast can download the PDF presentation.

About Dynagas LNG Partners LP

Dynagas LNG Partners LP. (NYSE: DLNG) is a master limited partnership which owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers employed on multi-year charters. The Partnership's current fleet consists of six LNG carriers, with aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Visit the Partnership’s website at www.dynagaspartners.com

Contact Information:

Dynagas LNG Partners LP

Attention: Michael Gregos

Tel. +30 210 8917960

Email: management@dynagaspartners.com

Investor Relations / Financial Media:

Nicolas Bornozis

Markella Kara

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536

New York, NY 10169

Tel. (212) 661-7566

E-mail: dynagas@capitallink.com

