FICX Names Christopher Hohman Vice President, Product, for Emerging CX Automation Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FICX ( www.ficx.io ), innovators in CX Automation, today announced that Christopher Hohman will join as Vice President of Product. In his new role, Hohman will be responsible for overseeing the development of new customer experience automation capabilities and services.



Chris has more than two decades of product management experience and comes to FICX from Bank of the West, where he was responsible for digital transformation, including automating sales, service, and compliance customer workflows. Chris also has held similar product management roles for Amazon, Cisco, and Adobe Systems.

“Chris has an extensive background in managing customer experience as well as product development,” said Michael Oiknine, CEO of FICX. “We are expanding our core platform to provide new no-code tools to customers, offering new ways to improve CX with automation to increase sales and reduce customer churn. Chris’s diverse background will be invaluable as FICX expands its portfolio of customer experience automation tools.”

FICX’s no-code CX Automation platform digitizes and automates disruptive customer interactions. Rather than losing sales and customers due to broken customer journeys, FICX transforms customer processes into frictionless, end-to-end digital experiences. Using FICX, companies can easily add custom digital workflows in any customer channel including websites, apps, chat, IVR, call center, and in-store. FICX integrates with existing enterprise technology to facilitate automation with prebuilt connectors and robust APIs that sync front-end experiences with backend systems.

About FICX

FICX is reimagining the way leading brands digitally transform their customer experience. As a pioneer and a leader in no-code CX app development and automation, FICX empowers modern enterprises to rapidly digitize and automate CX journeys and deploy them anywhere they engage customers. By removing friction from sales and service interactions, modern enterprises cut costs, convert more sales and keep their customers happy.

For more information, visit www.ficx.io .

