Acute Hospital Care Market Size to Hit US$ 4.58 Trillion by 2027

Ottawa, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global acute hospital care market size was valued at USD 2.90 Trillion in 2020, according to new report study by Precedence Research. Acute hospital care is a branch of the healthcare industry that provide short term treatment to the patients for addressingnumerous medical conditions that include asthma attack, broken bone, bronchitis, common cold, pneumonia, burn, heart attack, flu, and many more. There are other diseases as well that have been included in the acute care process such as coronary care, cardiology, intensive care, and neonatal intensive care. Acute care may require stay of a patient in the hospital ambulatory surgery center and emergency department. Hospital-based acute inpatient care basically has the goal of discharging patients as early as they attain a stable and healthy medical condition.



Growth Factors

Increasing incidences of trauma, growing size of ageing patient,rising demand for acute care hospitals, and unmet medicinal necessities in developing countries are likely to drive the development of the market. Increasing number of hospitals, improvement in healthcare substructure, aged people suffering from acute sicknesses, rising pharmacological production,better-quality compensation strategies, and speedy progressions especially in the services and offerings of medicinal product propel the development of the acute hospital care market.

Regardless of above mentioned motivating factors, restricted availability of equipment and services combined with low quality healthcare organization mainly in the developing and under-developed nations may hamper the market over the duration of the forecast. Nonetheless, significant spending for the improvement of healthcare infrastructure in these nations is likely to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Report Highlights

In 2019, North America dominated the global market due to increasing patient population, well-developed technology, and increasing government support for R&D

The Asia Pacific exhibits the fastest growth rate during the analysis period because of rapid development in healthcare technologies, high healthcare expenditure, and huge patient population

By medical condition, emergency care segment show its dominance in terms of revenue for the year 2019 and expected to have considerable growth during the forthcoming years

Short-term stabilization predicted to grow at the highest rate in the coming years due to various market players focusing on reducing the time of hospital stays

Based on facility type, general acute care hospital dominated the overall market as majority of patients are admitted due to short-term acute care

Psychiatric hospitals anticipated to witness profound growth over the analysis period owing to rising prevalence of heart stroke triggered by the disease oriented lifestyle

On the basis of services, Intensive Care Units (ICUs) held the largest value share owing to increasing number of patients that require intensive monitoring and care round the clock





Regional Snapshots

North America emerged as a global market leader in the year 2019 owing to its better market expenditure, superlative technical capacity, better investment capacity to treat people, and easy integration of various technologies. Increasing population is also a prime reason that broadened the market scope. The United States and Canada are the major countries that seek high growth in the number of hospitals along with their enhanced technical capability in the past few years.

Besides this, Europe captured the second leading market position with several countries showing huge interest on spending in the healthcare facilities and the development of hospitals. Developed economies like France and Germany projected to execute significant improvement in the hospital infrastructures that likely boost the market growth in the region.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market witnesses prominent growth over the analysis period owing to huge patient pool, high intake of healthcare technologies, and significant investment from emerging countries like Japan, India, China, South Korea, and other Asian countries. India and South Korea are also focusing to emerge as a medical tourism hub that impacts the market considerably. Advanced equipment is also paving their path in the market and are fetching in significant revenue.

Key Players & Strategies

The global acute hospital care market witness’s strong surge in the investment on R&D and innovation on healthcare facilitiesto provide better service to the patient. On the other hand, the market players are well recognized for their extensive skill in statistical changes that aimed to strengthen their footprint in the market and boost the overall market growth as well.In addition, these players also focus significantly on the merger & acquisition, partnership, and joint venture strategies.

Some of the key players operating in the market are Universal Health Services, Inc., Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Community Health System, Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Legacy Lifepoint Health, Inc., Hca Healthcare, Inc., Ardent Health Services, Adeptus Health Inc., Ascension Health, and Emerus among others.

Market Segmentation

By Facility Type

Psychiatric Hospitals

General Acute Care Hospitals

Rehabilitation Hospitals

Specialized Hospitals

Long-term Acute Care





By Medical Condition

Short-term Stabilization

Emergency Care

Acute Care Surgery

Trauma Care

Others





By Service

Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

Coronary Care Unit (CCU)

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Rest of the World





