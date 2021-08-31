Pre-trial investigation against Grigeo Klaipėda AB for environmental damage completed

English Lithuanian

Klaipėda District Prosecutor’s Office of Klaipėda County Prosecutor’s Office completed the pre-trial investigation in the case regarding waste management by Grigeo Klaipėda AB, a subsidiary of Grigeo AB, where the subsidiary discharged partially treated wastewater to the Curonian Lagoon through the treated wastewater collector of municipal enterprise Klaipėdos vanduo AB.

The case will be referred to court after the term to familiarise with pre-trial investigation files expires as well as any related requests to supplement pre-trial investigation case are examined.

Grigeo Klaipėda AB has assumed it’s legal liability for wrongful acts and has repeatedly stated that it intends to remedy all environmental damage, if and when the existence and amount of such damage is established in accordance with the European Union directives and national legislation implementing them.

International experts engaged by Grigeo Klaipėda AB found no significant adverse effect on the ecological and chemical condition of the Curonian Lagoon caused by its actions. Notwithstanding that, in order to accelerate the matter of voluntary remedying of damage to the Curonian Lagoon, in accordance with Directive 2004/35/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council on environmental liability with regard to the prevention and remedying of environmental damage, Grigeo Klaipėda AB requested the Environmental Protection Department to approve their proposed environmental remedy measures.

