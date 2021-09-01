CallTower Launches New Innovative Cisco Cloud Calling Solutions for Businesses of All Sizes

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, BOSTON, MA, CHICAGO, IL, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, today announced the availability of their Cisco Webex Calling and UCM solutions. CallTower customers can take advantage of Cisco’s powerful new multi-tenant cloud offering under the umbrella of their robust implementation, adoption and support systems.

CallTower’s Cisco Webex Calling solution is designed to enhance the user experience (UX) of customers with fewer than 1000 seats. This solution is managed in Cisco’s control hub and works with Cisco 6800s, 7800s, and 8800s MPP phones. The CallTower Connect admin portal provides the added benefits of PSTN traffic on CallTower’s voice-optimized network and API integration, CDRs and analytics. Customers can be sure that they are accessing one of the highest functioning UC calling platforms available.

For customers that have more than 1000 seats, CallTower’s Cisco UCM solution is the right solution. CallTower has 18 years of experience hosting Cisco CallManager and has built a robust API integration with this tool, enabling a streamlined migration to UCM. Customers are empowered by CallTower Connect, an online self-provisioning portal which enables administrative options.

“CallTower Connect is the glue that holds together the one-stop-shop catalog of CallTower solutions,” noted Doug Larsen, Senior Director of Software and Product. “Connect allows our customers to easily personalize and control their CallTower solutions and greatly reduce IT administrative workload overall.”

"Delivering a robust Cisco calling solution to our customers was an obvious collaboration move for CallTower,” explained CallTower CRO William Rubio. “Our powerful global voice network, the legacy prowess of the Cisco system and the user experience of Webex is a next level combination for any organization using the unified communication space. Leverage that with our second-to-none support organization, and you will ensure your Cisco solution is up and running perfectly.”

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a leading cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Native Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Office 365, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Hosted Skype for Business, Cisco® UCM, HCS, Webex, CT Cloud UC, CT Cloud Boost, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and three contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

