Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividends

Southfield, MI, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing (“MH”) communities, recreational vehicle (“RV”) resorts and marinas, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.83 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2021. The distribution is payable October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2021.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2021, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 569 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising over 153,300 developed sites and nearly 41,300 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states and Ontario, Canada.

