Mark Middleton Joins PetVivo Holdings, Inc. as the National Director of Sales

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (the "Company") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical therapeutics for pets is pleased to announce that Mark Middleton has accepted a position with the Company as its new National Director of Sales.



"With the manufacturing team having successfully implemented commercial manufacture of our initial product, spryng™, our focus on sales has become a key objective to the success of our Company; we believe the vast insight and expertise that Mark possesses puts PetVivo in an excellent position to meet this objective,” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “Mark is a professional in assembling, coordinating and training a sales force, which can propel the sale of our therapeutic product, spryng with OsteoCushion Technology, for use in companion animals."

Mr. Middleton has more than 38 years of distribution and manufacturing experience in the Animal Health Industry, holding various roles in Sales and Executive Management. As a Division President with Animal Health International (“AHI”), formerly Walco International, he led a team that was instrumental in several company acquisitions, organic growth, and the transition of AHI into a performance-oriented public corporation with revenues of $800 million. In addition to his distribution experience, Mr. Middleton worked as a consultant for FDA manufacturers to develop their markets for both current and new products.

“I am incredibly excited to join PetVivo, a company whose technology has tremendous potential to enhance the lives of companion animals and their owners,” said Mr. Middleton. “I am looking forward to joining a company that possesses disruptive technology, has the ability to grow the market and offers a product that enhances and improves the medical outcomes of animals.”

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twenty-one patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs and horses, is scheduled for expanded commercial sale later this year.

