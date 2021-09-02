Concurrent Technologies Corporation Awarded $2.6 Million Air Force Contract to Develop Next Generation Flightline Generator

Johnstown, PA, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Air Force Research Laboratory’s Advanced Power Technology Office (AFRL-APTO) selected Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) to design and build an electric flightline generator capable of powering legacy and 5th generation fighter aircraft. This $2.6 million, 27-month contract award builds upon CTC’s previous successful battery and hybrid generator prototypes and endeavors to provide a replacement for existing diesel-powered generators from the Vietnam War era. The prototype will have the same appearance of a traditional flightline generator, but will demonstrate superior power quality and efficiency, while reducing flightline emissions and noise.

CTC is supporting the Air Force with its goal to replace diesel-powered generators with an electric generator by combining silicon carbide-based power electronics with advanced lithium-ion battery technology. The change will provide improved mission range, including reduced fuel consumption, lower lifecycle costs, and improved work environment for airmen exposed to the fumes and noise associated with diesel systems.

“Through the years, CTC has played a significant role in the Air Force’s efforts to improve energy efficiency,” said Edward J. Sheehan, CTC President and CEO. “We are honored to help our client advance their journey from a diesel-powered to an electric flightline.”

CTC has designed and developed prototype generators for the Air Force flightline, initially using traditional power electronics on an all-electric battery-powered system to prove energy storage and power electronics would support the flightline requirements, then creating a hybrid system comprised of a small diesel engine and a battery pack with advanced power electronics. Both of these approaches were tested successfully at Edwards Air Force Base with the 412 Test Wing. The testing provided invaluable design and feature insight for the next generation flightline power supply to use a common powerhead with advanced power electronics combined with lithium-ion battery energy storage.

“We have worked closely with the Air Force on design features, capabilities, and safety considerations for the next generation flightline generator,” said Dave Moyer, CTC Project Manager. “CTC’s technical capabilities, along with our partners’ valuable contributions, will create a paradigm shift in the way power is delivered on the flightline. Collectively, we are excited to be a part of this modernization initiative.”

CTC is working with subcontractors RCT Systems, Inc. to provide the advanced power electronics and SAFT USA to provide the batteries needed for the Next Generation Flightline Generator.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. Together with our affiliates, Enterprise Ventures Corporation and CTC Foundation, we leverage research, development, test and evaluation work to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

RCT Systems Inc., a small business headquartered in Baltimore, MD, develops and manufactures power conversion electronics, energy storage systems, and electric machines & magnetic systems, primarily for DoD, DoE, and Aerospace customers. RCT’s products specialize in high power density, low weight, and high efficiency operation supporting the most demanding applications including electric vehicles, electric aircraft, naval power distribution, and high energy laser systems.

Saft’s longer-lasting batteries and systems have provided critical safety applications, back-up power and propulsion for more than 100 years. As a leading battery company, Saft’s innovative, safe, and reliable technology delivers high performance on land, at sea, in the air, and in space. Saft is a wholly owned subsidiary of TotalEnergies, a leading international oil & gas company and a major player in renewables and electricity.

