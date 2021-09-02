Seneca Resources to Seek Responsibly Sourced Gas Certification from Project Canary

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Seneca Resources Company, LLC (Seneca), the Exploration and Production segment of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) (National Fuel or the Company), announced that it has executed an agreement with Project Canary to seek an independent responsibly sourced gas (RSG) certification for approximately 300 million cubic feet per day of the Company’s Appalachian production. In connection with this certification process, which will cover nearly one-third of the Company’s natural gas production, Seneca also intends to install continuous monitoring devices at three well pad locations, which will provide real-time, site-level emissions data.



Project Canary’s proprietary TrustWell™ operational certification process is a recognized, comprehensive market leader for operators seeking RSG certification, with a focus on air, land, water, and community impacts. Overall, this certification process is expected to analyze more than 600 unique operational and environmental, social, and governance (ESG)-related data points on a per-well basis.

“Sustainability, continuous innovation, and best-in-class environmental performance are embedded in our guiding principles and culture,” said David Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel. “Seneca’s commitment with Project Canary seeks to independently verify our existing operational practices and further strengthen the Company’s ESG commitments. We are excited to work towards independent validation of our leading operational and environmental practices, many of which are standard across our Appalachia assets.”

“Responsibly sourced gas certification is readily becoming a key piece of the independent analysis reviewed by investors, regulators, and customers to confirm top environmental performance,” added Chris Romer, co-founder and CEO of Project Canary. “Seneca Resources is an early mover in working to gain certification for its operations and production, underscoring its commitment to strong environmental performance.”

About National Fuel Gas Company

National Fuel Gas Company is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across four business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Seneca Resources Company, LLC is the exploration and production segment of National Fuel Gas Company.

About Project Canary

Project Canary, based in Denver, Colo., is a mission-driven B-Corporation accountable to a double bottom line of profit and the social good. Project Canary's goal is to mitigate climate change by helping the oil and gas industry operate on a cleaner, more efficient, more sustainable basis. Its proven solutions provide real-time emissions monitoring and rigorous independent certification of oil and gas well sites for responsible operations, helping energy companies collect, manage, operationalize and benefit from real-time environmental data. To learn more, visit projectcanary.com.

Cautionary Statements

