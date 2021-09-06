Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 15 June / 28 July 2021.

The duration of the first tranche of the buyback programme: 28 July 2021 to 28 September 2021.

Size of the buyback programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, but maximum total consideration for the first tranche: USD 99,000,000.

From 30 August 2021 until 3 September 2021, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 527,387 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 189.1642 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK 30 August 105,536 189.0978 19,956,625.42 31 August 106,382 187.4433 19,940,593.14 1 September 106,840 186.9692 19,975,789.33 2 September 106,189 188.2128 19,986,129.02 3 September 102,440 194.2954 19,903,620.78 Previously disclosed buybacks under the programme (accumulated) 2,478,569 180.9355 448,461,062.89 Total buybacks under the programme 3,005,956 182.3792 548,223,820.58



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 14,214,730 own shares, corresponding to 0.44% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

