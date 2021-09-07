Del Taco Group Expands Florida Development Agreement After Successful First Opening

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, announced its newest multi-unit deal that will add 10 new locations to the state of Florida in partnership with franchisees Aman Singh, Ajay Singh, Navdeep Bassi and Shubegh Bassi. The expansion deal comes just a few months after the franchisee family opened their first location in Melbourne, FL in May 2021 – the first of an existing three-unit commitment that was made in 2019. By adding 10 new restaurants to their deal, the franchisee family gains exclusive rights to the Indian River, Brevard and Volusia counties along Florida’s Space Coast and Treasure Coast regions.



“Our first Del Taco opened in Melbourne has been welcomed by locals with open arms who appreciate the dedication to quality ingredients and our commitment to quick, convenient service.,” said Aman Singh, co-head of the Singh and Bassi Group. “We’ve been in the retail and restaurant industry for more than 26 years and have a lot of experience working with brands that offer lots of opportunity for growth and have a strong brand presence, which drew us to Del Taco. We’re really excited to continue bringing more Del Tacos throughout the state of Florida.”

Aman has been part of the retail industry for more than a decade and has been a Florida resident since 2010, operating both convenience and food businesses. Alongside his cousin, Navdeep and the rest of the family, they are working closely with an experienced operations partner who has more than 30 years of experience in the QSR sector in the Brevard County area.

“We are very excited to see the Singh and Bassi Group, on the heels of an incredibly successful opening of their first restaurant and with two more sites already in progress, take this step to extend our partnership and mutual commitment to large scale growth in Florida,” said Jeff Little, SVP of Development. “They have immediately proven to be excellent operators and stewards of the brand and we couldn’t be more pleased to announce this expansion of our relationship.”

Del Taco’s unique QSR+ positioning within the Mexican quick-service segment presents great growth potential for experienced multi-unit operators and private equity firms looking to diversify portfolios. With development areas open across the U.S., Del Taco is continuing to seek multi-unit operators who are looking for the opportunity to claim a territory and grow alongside the company.

To learn more about Del Taco’s franchise opportunity, visit www.deltacofranchise.com.

*By number of units.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.



Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

Media Contact

Tara Woodall

Allison + Partners

deltaco@allisonpr.com

619-342-9386