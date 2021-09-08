Josh Wilhelm Joins PetVivo Holdings, Inc. as the Director of Manufacturing

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (the "Company") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical therapeutics for pets is pleased to announce that Josh Wilhelm has accepted a position with the Company as its new Director of Manufacturing.



"We are incredibly fortunate to have secured a manufacturing professional such as Josh who possesses expertise in cGMP manufacturing, process engineering, and quality systems,” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “Josh is an experienced professional in assembling, coordinating and training manufacturing teams, and has already brought to PetVivo two experienced manufacturing veterans that are currently working with Josh to produce our ground-breaking product, spryng™ for commercial sale."

Mr. Wilhelm was the Director of Islet Manufacturing and R&D at the Schulze Diabetes Institute (“SDI”), coordinating the islet isolation and research activities of the "Isolation Core". As the Director of Manufacturing at SDI, Mr. Wilhelm supervised all cGMP manufacturing, process engineering, and quality systems. He further assumed the role at SDI of lead supervisor for human clinical islet manufacturing, managed both clinical and pre-clinical activities of the team and pursued research related to understanding and improving islet isolation yields and islet graft function. Mr. Wilhelm obtained his M.S. in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Minnesota in 2004 and entered industry to explore the real-world application of biomaterials and cell, tissue, and gene therapies for Medtronic, Inc and several local medical device and biotechnology start-ups.

“I am elated at the prospects of leading the manufacturing team of PetVivo, a company whose technology has a multitude of applications that enhance the lives of dogs and horses, as well as humans,” said Mr. Wilhelm. “In the last year, our team of scientists and engineers have organized an extremely safe and efficient system to produce spryng, our therapeutic product for the treatment of arthritis in companion animals. I am looking forward to assisting the Company in meeting the demand for this life-changing product to help animals suffering from osteoarthritis.”

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twenty-one patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs and horses, is scheduled for expanded commercial sale later this year.

