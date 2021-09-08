Ascent Cloud Announces Updates to LevelEleven on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

DETROIT, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Cloud today announced it has updated LevelEleven on Salesforce AppExchange, providing customers new ways to motivate their sales team and give top performers the spotlight they deserve. Using a library of colorful icons and custom text, users can create Badges that applaud team members for closing a deal, completing the most calls, helping the team, or going above and beyond. Automation tools like Flow Builder can be utilized to award badges based on events in Salesforce, such as when an opportunity is won.



Built on the Salesforce Platform, LevelEleven is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N300000055dIBEAY.

LevelEleven

LevelEleven gives users the power to drive behaviors that can lead to sales and customer retention. With features such as Performance Scorecards, Leaderboards, Gamification, data-driven Coaching and Badges, LevelEleven’s sales performance management solution helps users motivate, engage and coach their teams to better outcomes.

Comments on the News

“With our latest release, we are thrilled to empower LevelEleven users with even more ways to motivate, engage, and coach their teams. We are particularly excited about the addition of Badges to LevelEleven which will provide sales teams with a seamless way to recognize and celebrate their team members natively within Salesforce,” said David Leinweber, CEO of Ascent Cloud. “In this new hybrid environment, sales leaders need help keeping their teams engaged now more than ever and Badges come at the right time to meet those needs.”



“We are excited that Ascent Cloud is continuing to innovate on AppExchange as they launch their new Badges in LevelEleven," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers, and we love watching our partners evolve alongside us."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Ascent Cloud

Ascent Cloud’s goal is to bring sales and customer-facing teams the solutions they need to drive their teams forward, bridging the gap between the data in a user’s CRM and the way people have always interacted with it. Ascent Cloud believes the enemy of success is stagnation, our goal is to excel beyond, not reinforce, the status quo.

