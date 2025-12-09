Ascent Cloud’s AI and Analytics Extension Empowers Faster and Smarter Sales Performance

DETROIT, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In April of 2025, Ascent Cloud launched Insights — an AI and analytics extension that works across its industry-leading Sales Performance Management suite — to turn sales data into smarter decisions. This powerful addition allows Ascent Cloud customers to unlock new capabilities across Territory Planner, Geopointe, and LevelEleven solutions at no additional cost through December 31, 2025.

“With Ascent Cloud Insights, our customers can unlock important context and clarity from their data so they can make revenue-driving decisions faster with confidence,” said David Leinweber, CEO of Ascent Cloud.

Territory Planner users can leverage Insights for Thematic Maps, Heat Maps, and Gen-AI Model Comparisons. These enhanced sales planning capabilities help sales teams uncover hidden opportunities for growth with intelligent data visualizations and actionable summaries of territory planning scenarios.

Geopointe users can use Thematic Maps, Heat Maps, and intelligent Recommendations to be more efficient and effective when they are in the field. Insights also includes Agentforce for Geopointe, which empowers field sales teams with an AI travel agent to streamline trip planning.

LevelEleven users benefit from increased visibility into team metrics with Conversion Insights and Custom Manager View. Additionally, Agentforce for LevelEleven includes Coaching Recommendations to empower every manager with a copilot providing guidance on who and when to coach along with new ways to motivate and celebrate performance.

Additionally, Integration Engine — the latest enhancement to Insights in the Winter 2026 Release — will enable seamless data integrations for Territory Planner, Geopointe, and LevelEleven. With Integration Engine, customers can make informed decisions based on all of their data, not just what is in their CRM. Snowflake is available with the Winter Release with additional integrations coming soon.

Insights is available to current Ascent Cloud customers at no additional cost through December 31, 2025. Take advantage of this opportunity and set your team up for success in the new year!





Generative AI Model Comparisons — included with Insights — allow users to instantly highlight the most important differences and trends between their territory models and export comparison reports.

Ascent Cloud helps sales and revenue teams Plan, Execute, and Grow. Our unified Sales Performance Management Suite brings together powerful solutions for sales and revenue teams:

Territory Planner : Agile sales planning that aligns people and resources, captures white space, and adapts to changing market conditions. Geopointe : Location intelligence to streamline routes, optimize coverage, and drive field productivity. LevelEleven : Gamification, coaching, and real-time visibility that keep teams focused and motivated.



