Ascent Cloud Announces Winter 2026 Release of its Sales Performance Management Solutions

DETROIT, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Cloud has announced the Winter 2026 Release of its industry-leading Sales Performance Management solutions, including Territory Planner, Geopointe, and LevelEleven.

“Our focus for this release is to unlock new insights for our customers,” said David Leinweber, CEO of Ascent Cloud. “We are empowering sales and revenue teams to integrate data seamlessly, visualize performance instantly, and drive performance no matter where their data lives.”

The new Integration Engine brings powerful data connectivity to Ascent Cloud’s suite of solutions. Customers using Insights — an AI and Analytics extension available to customers at no additional cost until December 31, 2025 — can connect directly to data platforms like Snowflake, which will eliminate manual imports and provide important context to their sales planning, field sales, gamification, and coaching initiatives.

“This release builds on the power of Insights and we are excited to see how this will help Ascent Cloud customers grow their businesses even faster,” said Brad Cook, Director of Product. “By connecting data warehouses and data lakes directly to our platform, we are helping customers understand the bigger picture and take action based on all of their data, not just what is in their CRM.”

Additionally, LevelEleven users can now supercharge performance with Combo Competitions — a new way to motivate at scale by uniting multiple competitions into one dynamic leaderboard. This consolidated interface increases visibility into performance metrics, boosts motivation and morale, and simplifies data management.

About Ascent Cloud

Ascent Cloud helps sales and revenue teams Plan, Execute, and Grow. Our unified Sales Performance Management Suite brings together powerful solutions for sales and revenue teams:

Territory Planner : Agile sales planning that aligns people and resources, captures white space, and adapts to changing market conditions. Geopointe : Location intelligence to streamline routes, optimize coverage, and drive field productivity. LevelEleven : Gamification, coaching, and real-time visibility that keep teams focused and motivated.



