RTI to Exhibit and Demo at MINExpo INTERNATIONAL 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, will be exhibiting and demoing at the annual MINExpo INTERNATIONAL® 2021 , the largest mining event in the world, held from September 13-15, 2021 in Las Vegas. At this year’s event, RTI will showcase how RTI Connext® , based on the DDS standard, enables reliable connectivity by bridging a mining asset and its digital twin across a public wide area network (WAN).



Autonomous and data-centric architectures have come to represent the most cost-effective way to add real-time decision-making and monitoring to the sometimes unpredictable and often challenging business of large-scale mining operations. RTI Connext software enables systems to operate in real-time in inaccessible, remote or hazardous environments. It allows the connected components of a mining system to work as one integrated solution by sharing real-time data reliably and securely.

Connext enables mining companies to effectively monitor performance, improve human-machine interactions, optimize operational efficiency, minimize total costs (including downtime, maintenance, repair and replacement costs) and maximize throughput. In addition to the value RTI’s mining customers receive in the form of a trusted solution partner, RTI Connext provides the lowest total cost of ownership and the leading software architecture for developing intelligent distributed systems with a unique array of tools, design services, training and support.

Stop by booth #868 in the North Hall and see how RTI enables you to bring all of your real-time systems together, acting as one.

To learn how RTI Connext adds value to today’s complex mining and construction environments, register today for, “ Every Asset At Your Site, Working as One ,” held on September 2 in the U.S. and September 7 in the APAC region.

Event Details

What: RTI at MINExpo INTERNATIONAL® 2021

When: September 13-15, 2021

Where: Booth #868, Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89109



For more information about RTI at MINExpo INTERNATIONAL 2021, including how to schedule a meeting time with executives, please visit: https://bit.ly/3zuejT5

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework company for autonomous systems. RTI Connext is the world's leading architecture for developing intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext shares data directly, connecting AI algorithms to real-time networks of devices to build autonomous systems.

RTI is the best in the world at ensuring our customers’ success in deploying production systems. With over 1,700 designs, RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, controls the largest power plants in North America, coordinates combat management on U.S. Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, enables flying cars, and provides 24/7 intelligence for hospital and emergency medicine. RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG®) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional offices in Colorado, Spain and Singapore.



