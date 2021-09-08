Global Internet of People, Inc. Announces Strategic Cooperation with Sino-Russian Strategic Cooperation Association and is selected to be An ISO Excellent Service International Standard Application Pilot Enterprise at the CIFTIS

Beijing, China, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Internet of People, Inc. (“SDH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SDH), an operator of a knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform via mobile application and through local centers in China, today announced that its subsidiary SDH (Beijing) Information Technology Limited Co., (“SDH Beijing”) has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) with Sino-Russian Strategic Cooperation Association (the “Association”) whilst attending the 5th Eurasian Urban Cooperation Forum of 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (the “CIFTIS”) held in Beijing during September 2-7, 2021. The Association is mainly engaged in facilitating bilateral cooperation between China and Russia.



Pursuant to the Agreement, Li Liu, Chair of the Association, will serve as a mentor for SDH, and Chenming Qi, Vice President of SDH Beijing, will serve as an expert for the Association. The two parties intend to work together to advance projects providing in-depth consultation services for enterprise clients, hosting joint events, facilitating startup incubation and other activities targeting the Eurasian market.

Separately, at the CIFTIS, the Company has been selected by CIFTIS’ organizers, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and the Trade Society of China Association for Standardization, to be an ISO Excellent Service International Standard Application Pilot Enterprise (the “Standard Application Pilot Enterprise”). The Standard Application Pilot Enterprises will help advance China State Council’s guidance on the high-quality development of global commerce based on two service excellence standards developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), a worldwide federation of international standards bodies. The two standards specify service excellence terminology, principles and model to achieve outstanding customer experiences.

Mr. Haiping Hu, Chairman of the board of directors and CEO of SDH, commented: "We are delighted to work with the Association to enhance cooperation in economy and commerce between China and Russia. Digital and artificial intelligence and internet of things (AIoT) technologies are paramount in promoting communication between enterprises, which helps consolidate resources for high-quality development of enterprises in China and Russia. SDH is honored to be selected as an ISO Excellent Service International Standard Application Pilot Enterprise and is dedicated to promote innovation and accelerating the shared prosperity in China.”

About Global Internet of People, Inc.

SDH operates an online knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, both online, via a mobile application “Shidonghui App” (the “APP”), and offline, through local offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou, as well as 51 local centers operated by some of the Company’s members in 35 cities throughout the PRC. SDH’s platform helps facilitate development and growth of small and medium-sized enterprises and provides enterprise consultation services on enterprise incubation, management training and resources matchmaking. Founded by Haiping Hu, SDH currently has more than 2,600 mentors/experts and over 5.5 million registered users on its APP on which industry experts and member clients communicate and share business insights, and is also a national high-tech enterprise. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.sdh365.com.

Forward-looking statement

The statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the Company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the Company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the Company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, the ups and downs of China's macroeconomic conditions, and the related risks and assumptions disclosed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC")We urge investors to visit the SEC website to review the Company's relevant disclosures that may affect the Company's future operating results. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable law.

